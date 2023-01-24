Is there ever a moment when at least one sizable group isn’t angry at Sen. Lindsey Graham? That’s an actual question because he’s frequently making people furious. Whether he’s mad at himself for inaccurately predicting a so-called “red wave” or embarrassing Republicans by babysitting Herschel Walker and even irritating Democrats by crying over the dude, Graham knows how to dig himself into a hole.

In his latest faux-pas, he’s now enraged certain portions of the GOP voting base by defending President Biden. As everyone’s well aware, there’s a major controversy brewing after the Justice Department raided Biden’s Delaware home and uncovered classified documents, some of which date back to his decades in the U.S. Senate and others from his vice presidency. Lindsey Graham was asked about the subject, and he was quick to defend Biden. Yes, that’s somewhat surprising.

As revealed in the below clip from podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Graham declared, “Ive known President Biden for a long time. I would be SHOCKED if there’s anything sinister [with those documents].”

Lindsey Graham: “I’ve known President Biden for a long time. I would be SHOCKED if there’s anything sinister [with his handling of documents].” pic.twitter.com/cliZ6L3ASU — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 24, 2023

It doesn’t matter much, although it’s very entertaining, that Graham also declared (twice in one day via Aaron Rupar), “If you come to my house, you’ll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor.”

"If you come to my house, you'll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor" — Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/P3IEwMhFnr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2023

Lindsey Graham has used this line twice in one day pic.twitter.com/Q9wsHoTLeX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2023

Nope, the right wingers are not giving him a pass. Instead, they’re referring to him as a “RINO Snake” and an “embarrassing squish.” Yikes.

Classic Lindsey Graham… 🦏🤡 “I’ve know President Biden for a long time. I’d be shocked if there’s anything sinister here.” pic.twitter.com/mYb3XSdp3W — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 24, 2023

What do they have on Lindsey? https://t.co/lbCRZq3Wu2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2023

Lindsey Graham is by far the biggest cancer on the GOP. I can't think of anybody that more epitomizes the DC uniparty. Just the absolute worst in every possible way. https://t.co/vR10Sniv9x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2023

What an embarrassing squish! I have no idea what Pres Trump is thinking, kicking off his campaign roadshow with this loser Lindsey… https://t.co/cBjlUCsodc — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 24, 2023

Even Jenna Ellis jumped into the pile. Not a great day for Lindsey Graham!