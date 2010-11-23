Links and Angry Birds in Peace Talks

11.23.10 7 years ago

Warren Buffett: Communist? [UproxxNews]

If you missed it last night, we’ve added a bunch of cosplay pics to the Wonder Woman porn parodies post.

Four minutes of Nic Cage intensity. ACTING! [Filmdrunk]

Nose-Picking USF Fan Needs No Concessions Stand [WithLeather]

Oprah’s Audience Is Terrifying, Insane [

Kanye West feat Jay-Z – “That’s My B*tch” [TSS]

Who’s Trying To Buy Who This Week? [UproxxNews]

Evolution of the NYC Subway System [EgoTV]

The 10 Most Incredible Plane Landings [Buzzfeed]

Nine Myths About Thanksgiving [Gunaxin]

Snugglebots — Modern Relationships are Getting Weirder [ForkParty]

NBA and Marvel Comic Mash-ups for All 30 NBA Teams [TheHoopDoctors]

Celebrity GPS: Gary Busey Gets You to the Grand Canyon [TSJ]

VIDEO BELOW: Live sketch comedy show Erez Nehederet (Hebrew for “Wonderful Country”) in Israel negotiates a peace between the Angry Birds and the pigs. Hmm, this seems familiar. (contains some swearing) [via Mashable]

[Inset picture via PoppedCulture]

TAGSANGRY BIRDSEREZ NEHEDERETISRAELLINKS

