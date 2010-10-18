Links With The Cats of Fall

#Cats
10.18.10 7 years ago 2 Comments

CHARITY DRIVES: Geektress is sending another care package to the troops (donate here) and The Fellowship’s Walk is raising money to give toys and games to kids in hospitals (donate here).

The Sad History of Mac Gaming [Uproxx]

Does Giving Away Free Music Downloads Fight Piracy? [UproxxNews]

Plot of Katherine Heigl’s new movie recreated with scathing review quotes [Filmdrunk]

Corgi FridayAAAAHHHH! [

Ole Miss didn’t pick Admiral Ackbar as their mascot after all [WithLeather]

No One Is Allowed To Complain About Breast Cancer Awareness Month [KSK]

7 Video Game Beats That Should Be Rap Songs [TSS]

NYCC 2010: Video Game Toys Gallery [UGO]

‘Jackass 3D’ cast interview (video) [Moviefone]

Cool Game Of The Week: Hemp Tycoon [AdultSwim]

Getting stoned in the name of science? I’m in. [Fark]

12 Bizarre Korean Product Advertisements [TSJ]

A gallery of steampunk cosplay girls [Unreality]

VIDEO BELOW: What am I doing? Oh, not much. Just raking the cat. [via Buzzfeed]

[Pictures via JuliaSegal and Catatar]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGSCatsLINKS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP