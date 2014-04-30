Listen To The Nice Lady: Turn Your Phone 90 Degrees Or She’ll Murder Your Entire Family

One of the more frustrating things about writing for the internet is finding the perfect video only to have it ruined by some slack-jawed mouth breather who doesn’t understand the proper goddamn way to hold a phone while recording video. For the love of everything holy: It’s horizontal.

Which is why I can 100% get behind this helpful PSA, in which a pretty lady with an acoustic guitar sings a folksy pop song about how if you don’t hold your phone the correct way, she’ll shoot out your kneecaps and kill everyone you love.

Seriously, she will do it, people. This is not an idle threat.