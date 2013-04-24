Liveblog Reminder: Arrow Commits A ‘Home Invasion’ Tonight

Yep, Ollie and the whole Starling City crew are back this week for the last four episodes of the season. And this time, it’s personal.
Marking the third time Deadshot has popped up, apparently this will also be when Diggle gets his revenge on Ol’ One-Eye for killing his brother. And apparently there are other assassins running around, which you’d think wouldn’t be happening so often considering how many hired killers Ollie has essentially turned into pincushions.
Also, this episode features Laurel with a shotgun. No, seriously:
It also apparently will feature, at least if the preview isn’t lying, Ollie revealing his secret identity to pretty much the rest of the cast. Geez, Ollie, secret identity.
The fun starts at 8pm EST.
Everything about the preview seems to want to put Ollie and Laurel together. Epic fail. Action looks awesome, that storyline does not.
If she beats ass and never talks, I’m down.
I will grant you that.
Aaaand we’re live.
I just found out that my cable company is finally offering the CW in HD, so this is my first Arrow in High Def!
Me too!
Score!
So you got to see those sweet Diggle Abs in HD? Lucky you.
Wow, a scene with Oliver where someone else is shirtless.
Why do they keep talking about personal stuff during work?
Rushed archery lessons ho!
Lilah has a point here.
Diggle being called Johnny just sounds…off.
Seriously.
Better or worse than Mr. Diggle?
Is Laurel chewing on a pencil deep in thought, or just because she needs something to chew?
“This is our son, Taylor”, as opposed to what? Some random kid they grabbed off the street?
This is Taylor, who will almost assuredly be a hostage at some point tonight, so remember his name.
That took all of two seconds to come true.
OK, this guy is REALLY familiar and I can’t place him.
Looks like the guy from Angel
Yep, you’re right, that’s him!
Gunn, you’re in the shit now, you’ve got Arrow on your ass.
He should have stuck to killing vampires.
I hear J. August Richards (Gunn) is going to be on that SHIELD tv show.
If only Arrow was a Joss Whedon show…
Then the show would be all about Thea.
So if this were the comics, Laurel would be Black Cannery?
Yep.
Child services? No protective custody?
Starling City at its best.
The city states the citizens shall all be attractive and shall just wing it most of the time.
Starling City: Eh, Good Enough.
(Morbo voice) Child Services does not work that way!
Need an 80s’s style montage that ends with him hitting the bullseye with a dart or something.
You’d think having Ollie emotionally invested in saving their asses would be a good thing.
A.R.G.U.S.? Let’s have a Suicide Squad spin-off!
I’ll give Quentin this, he’s reasonable when it comes to police escorts.
Every episode needs more Felicity.
Felicity and Diggle, 24/7.
I would like to see them team up for an episode to save Ollie in some way. That would be awesome.
Yeah, you’re not cheering up the kid who saw his parents killed in front of him.
You ain’t kidding.
No, that was Starling City’s police at its finest.
Will this kid become Batman in 20 years?
“Just remember they’ll always be there. Sorta. You know because they’re dead and all.”
Yeah, she is surprised that he is not a douche too.
This guy is like the budget assassin.
BULLET DISCIPLINE?! WHAT’S THAT?!
Sending it to its room if it misses target.
I have to admit, the covering-fire-jump-out-the-window thing was badass.
Didn’t tell her how to shoot a shotgun effectively.
Yeah, that was so close to a truly great badass moment, and then the gun jammed.
laurel fail
I was kind of hoping that she would not be the damsel in distress that Arrow needed to rescue for once.
Her window repair bills can not be cheap this is what the third time he has crashed into her place?
Great insurance?
Arrow is going to be registered as a natural disaster soon.
“What’s this ‘acts of vigilantism’ rider?”
Well, that Star Trek Esurance ad was awful.
Decent premise, terrible execution.
I’m glad Ollie decided to bring his Arrow gear to his dinner date with Laurel. I would have liked to see a scene of him putting on his makeup while shots were being fired in her apartment.
It’s preapplied to a pad, and he just slaps it on.
I wish he would get a mask already. The guyliner is dumb.
Supernatural has Felicity Day as a guest star? In a bit ripped off from Futurama?
Her third episode. Yes, I am a fan of the show.
I enjoy it.
Her last ep had to do with LARPing. It was a riot.
That was maybe the best episode this season. I miss when the show had that low budget horror tone to it and the family drama wasn’t so prominent. I still watch every damn episode though.
Kudos to Tommy for a pretty good idea!
Tommy is being great this week.
Yeah, if not-Gun can nearly get his ass handed to him by Laurel, Fort Queen is probably safe.
Oh, here’s plotline number three…
BATHROOM BREAK TIME
Yeah, you try to outsmart Quentin, he’s going to hand you your ass.
I take it back my earlier dis. That was pretty good.
Let’s see, the professional assassin? Or the family-killing douche? TOUGH CALL.
All these trained pros… nobody notices their former coworker…
Yeah, two janitors advancing at once, not suspicious at all.
Did the driver just dissapear?
Wouldn’t you?
I kinda like this show’s take on Deadshot.
I was just thinking the same thing.
So, he only kills for money? Not for self-preservation?
I never kill for self-preservation!
What, never?
Well… hardly ever!
::Standing ovation::
I can’t kill a cast member until someone pays me, but those extras were on the house.
“I can’t stand lumpy white people.”
They’re going to pull a Dark Knight Rises at the end of this episode and reveal that the little kid’s real first name is Robin.