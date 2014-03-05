Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Delivers On ‘The Promise’ Tonight

Things are heating up on Arrow, with the show’s return and upcoming string of episodes you’ll want to see based on their titles. But this week appears to deal with Ollie’s not-entirely-successful attempts to not kill people. Here’s what’s happened, and what to expect.
Last week:
- Laurel was awful. Big surprise there.
- Felicity tried to step up her game and got shot for her trouble, meaning we kill William Tockman at midnight.
- Sin turns out to be the daughter of some dude flying a crop duster over Flashback Island.
- And Slade finally let Ollie know that basically nobody he thought was dead on that damn island actually died. Also Slade and Moira seem kind of into each other: Hey, the man is Crixus.
This episode is, apparently all about Flashback Island: Ollie, Slade, and Sara team up to burn down Ivo’s freighter and kick the good professor’s ass, partially because Slade apparently can’t keep his rage in check thanks to those steroids. Considering all the promotional materials around this episode seem to center around Slade being incredibly ticked off, we’re guessing this is the episode he finds out that Shado got killed by Ollie’s idiocy. That should end well!
For the current day parts, apparently it will largely be Slade macking on Moira with a dose of Roy. Also, we’re assuming the show will be setting up the next three episodes, which have the following titles: “Suicide Squad”, “Birds of Prey”, and “Deathstroke.”
And, hey, if nothing else, Slade will stop pulling all those end-of-show cameos and actually be in the current-day plot. Hooray! The shenanigans start at 8pm EST, as usual. Join us, won’t you?
Uh… the dude who plays Arrow called that the best episode of this season??
I hope not.
When they bring back Tommy at the end of the Season Finale = that will be the best episode of the season!!!
Who was the blonde prisoner in the S.S. preview? Please say Harley Quinn
ok other sites are passing roomers that he is a lead in for the Flash series as the Pied Piper…another one is Catman…
There’s a Batman villain named Ratcatcher so probably thats what that guy will lead into.
I’m going to say yes to Harley Quinn to be honest. And is there a Rat King in the DC universe?
crap wrong one….
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
also that reverend or priest character seems like a lead in to someone.
So Slade has worked with Amanda Waller? That is why he will be in the Suicide Squad.
unless they let him go home and change i dont think he was captured…im thinking the S.S. vs. Slade and arrow reluctant team up
@Dan Seitz it just seems like Diggle was captured by Slade and delivered to Waller for another go with his new bff deadshot
Diggle has, in fact. I think he’s fulfilling the Rick Flagg role.
rather Diggle is sent to the Squad
I really need a screenshot/gif of Slade’s face when he sees Sara coming down the stairs.
All in all, a solid episode, plenty of action and lots of fun. Still looking forward to the Suicide Squad next week, though.
Season is still 23 episodes. All that happened was the intended backdoor pilot became a regular Season 2 Arrow episode. It’s not like the episode was even written when they decided on it back in November.
I’m guessing they need a break to rejigger the season. They lost an episode when The Flash went to pilot.
Why the week off?
Or, week after, rather. Dammit.
Guess no new one next week.
Not enough Felicity.
There’s never enough.
Man, Felicity is slacking on the bug sweeps.
by the count you would of figured Oliver would of caught on to at least one.
Shouldn’t you be out looking for Diggle.
He disarmed him!
Slade is his father?
I know, but I needed a delivery vehicle for that pun. :-)
Darth Vader joke
I’m stumped as to the reference.
I guess you could say Slade takes a hands-off approach.
Cue Horatio Caine gif.
::Slow Clap::
Slade can not be this stupid. Has to be a swerve.
He does seem to be pretty screwed up at the moment.
Slade is playing his own version of Marry,Fuck,Kill
Moira, Thea, Ivo
Did he just say John Deegle?
It sounded like he just said Shannon and not Shadow.
The Deathstrokemobile.
Slade’s new plan: kill Sara… and bang Ollie’s mom.
As per the Australian folksong: [www.youtube.com]
A Veyron? Damn, Slade’s doing well for himself.
Wow
HEY MR. WILSON!
Was thinking exactly the same thing.
You know, Thea and Moira really need to twig that something’s going on here. They’re self-involved, not stupid.
Hahahahahahaha the look on Slade’s face!
This is a handshake I can get behind.
Really, Roy? You’re picking a fight with the handshake method? Really?
Terrible.
The man formally known as Jacob or Lucifer just cannot get a break on a decent show
Mark Pellegrino, yeah, he is slumming on that show. Got to pay the bills.
I cannot make up my mind if I am gonna go see 300. you all gonna go?
I seriously am giddy with excitement for the rifftrax of it.
No.
Jesus, CreditKarma just ran the same ad, with the same script, and the same set, with two different actors.
I have a desire to see Roy get his ass kicked.
Can they kill him? Please?
I think you’re about to have that desire fulfilled.
well that girl does look like a young tina fey
Roid screws up in three, two, one…
Here is an outtake from the boat fight
[www.youtube.com]
Hopefully OJ does not make an appearance on the force
IDK he does get his man more often
Totally.
Oh my God. Drebin is the chief of Starling City PD. It all makes sense now!
So he’s bulletproof and can crush heads. This will end well.
No, Tom Hanks is the captain.
Oh my god, a situation where a gun fight with people 25 ft from you makes a kind of sense.
Yoooo, Slade just snatch him by the ankle…
See, this is why you don’t pack your boat full of dangerous people in cages and piss them off a lot.
Machine guns everywhere, and the guy with the bow is unscathed.
To be fair, they’re terrible shots, and most of that fire is on Ollie’s side.
My heart will go on Slade.
I can’t buy Slade being more angry at Oliver than Ivo.
If Slade buys this bullshit, I will lose a bit of respect for him
Seriously. Is a side-effect of Mirakuru you become a soap opera actor?
Isn’t Slade a professional spy? Doesn’t he know a clumsy mindgame when he sees one?
he is supposed to be batman level smart…they seen to not get into it that, instead they just made him more Crixus’y.
CW home of Supernatural, Arrow and Underwear models pretending to be vampires!
The Vampire Diaries comic is shockingly good, though.
Obviously Ivo is about to die. Does that mean Slade will be the new bad guy on the island for the rest of the season?
They really are clutching onto this island of misfits story line, i guess their afraid of letting go of easy filler.
Great, this TV now infomercial again. They must not be able to sell commercial time.
My gut tells me they’re using their station advertising time, not nationals space. The CW can find SOMEBODY who can buy that time.
The CW might have the most annoying station ID in history.
I hate this cigarette ad for two reasons: One, going outside isn’t really this oppressive thing. Two, YOU’RE SEEING LITTLE PEOPLE. Those aren’t cigarettes.
it bugs me that its placed in a school and with kids that dont even look old enough to smoke in the first place, and they dont even mention that… Andrew W K needs to grow up
Left handed cigarettes, maybe.
I bet Slade loses his eye when Ollie gives him a BB gun for Christmas.
“you’ll shoot your eye out” also what john holmes mother said to him
winner of best comment of the night!
He doesn’t nock his arrows properly. You would think they would try to get that right.
Sad Slade…
Oh, just impale Hannibal-wannabe and let’s move on with our lives.
That is the worst reasoning ever Ivo.