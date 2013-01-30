Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Gets The Spins With Count Vertigo Tonight

Generally, Arrow is at its best when it reinvents back-bencher DC villains and when Thea gets handed a dope-slap by reality. And tonight’s episode has both!
Actually, this might mark a good moment for the show. One of the key ongoing problems is that there’s the action plot, and there’s the family drama plot, in a given episode, and never the twain shall meet.
Here, however, Ollie is going after the dealer of “Vertigo”, a designer drug that caused Thea to crash her new car in the last episode. The Starling City PD are on the ball for once, and currently Thea is in handcuffs, wondering why everybody is so meeeeee-an. So Ollie has something both immediate and personal at stake as well as an abstract daddy issue problem to fulfill, a good step forward for the series.
Also of interest is that Count Vertigo is being pretty heavily reinvented here, with the show aiming rather deliberately more for Joker-type sadist than royal pretty-boy with an accelerometer in his skull. The show’s propensity for bumping off villains notwithstanding, it could use a more active overarching antagonist than just Malcolm Merlyn running around occasionally firing arrows and being a douche to his son.
The shenanigans start at 8pm EST, so drop in and join the fun.
They killed Fire Fly in the last one, right? I’m a little surprised they’re killing of super villains without a second thought. They could have built up to a Sinister Six like story with a few bad guys coming back and Arrow being overwhelmed so he needs to call in Huntress, Diggs and some other DC hero they’re allowed to use. (Apparently Batman and co. are off limits)
Which, come to think of it, was one of the best things about The Cape. The villains didn’t die, at least not right away. I miss The Cape.
That was two episodes ago that he “died” but I don’t believe things like that until I see a body. They could always write them back in using goofy TV magic.
I miss “The Cape” myself. Also, apparently Deadshot is not dead according to interviews. Pissed, though, what with the arrow in his eye and all.
Could we see The Question eventually as an ally?
All that I know about Count Vertigo is from that Batman TAS episode from 20 years ago. I’m still upset that they cancelled Green Lantern TAS this week. I wish you guys did more stories about comic book related animation.
This week? Geez, it didn’t even pop up on my Google Alerts. That’s… kinda sad.
They axed Young Justice too.
Whoa, I’m reading about it and wow.
Yeah I learned about it in the comments from the article on Tron Uprising.
I always thought Constantine Drakon would be a great villain to have on Arrow, since he’s a badass GA villain who doesn’t wear a costume. I just looked it up, and it turns out that he was in the pilot, as the head of Adam Hunt’s security. I had no idea!
Hey, it’s just getting right into it!
This may be the first episode to not show his abs in the first 30 seconds.
Or a recap, and then another recap.
Yeah, I recommend fearing the guy with the bow who can pin you to a steel beam with an arrow.
Man, screw Thea and her trial. She was driving stoned.
I hope she gets some of his anger and not just the dealers.
He is chronically incapable of chewing out his family, so probably not.
Stop trying to make Speedy happen, Ollie. It’s not going to happen.
Hey oh guess whos back!
Didn’t get a chance to reply to this. HOORAY!
I wish dad were here, to see my court appearance for DUI with drugs.
This judge has a pair under his robes. He’s probably dead meat.
Wow life Thea got fucked since I’ve been watching huh?
Yep! DUI!
“They cannot do this! They cannot send her for jail for the crime she committed!”
This judge kicks ass
She’s high right now!
OK, how did the mom not just slap the shit out of her?
That’s what I’m wondering.
Whose better to make an example out of than the rich brat who uses the drug and gets into a car accident. The judge’s reasoning was pretty solid.
I was going to say, he’s absolutely in the right here, and it’s interesting how the show refuses to play him off as an asshole.
I also like that Ollie’s not pissed at the judge. This was well thought out.
Hey, there are other cops in Starling City.
Yeah, ten to one she’s in the Count’s pocket.
What cop hands dossiers over to civilians and how did no cop in the POLICE STATION not just see him steal the file.
To be fair, there’s Quentin, who’s competent, and the rest of SCPD, who blow.
I almost forgot about their incompetence, almost.
Aaaaaaand here’s Starling City’s other cop.
OK, he is asking a cop for help getting his sister off for a crime she absolutely committed. A hot cop, but still.
A hot partying cop.
What are the chances the island is something like the league of shadows headquarters from batman begins?
Pretty high, I’d say.
So, Count Vertigo is a campy metrosexual goth Joker?
It is the CW.
That literally sounds like what the executive producer’s notes were.
He seems more Scarecrowish than Jokerish so far.
Good point.
Ok what exactly does this drug do? make you susceptible to suggestions while feeling like your drunk?
Apparently it messes with your nervous system.
Shivakamini Somakandarkram!
That’s her undercover alias as she tries to bring down Dr. Nosedick.
HA! GODDAMN! You’re right!
Jack the Giant Killer… I’m torn. It really seems to have a variable tone.
Ever since Once Upon a Time did reasonably well, there has been an avalanche of Fairy Tale movies and TV shows.
I’d like to see how Beast does in a lead role as a “cool” guy.
I’m hoping when Ollie asks someone where the Count is they respond: Sesame Street, AH AH AH!
“…Chockula?”
I literally did not realize the episode had just started because of the generic music and dialogue.
I thought it was a Windows 8 commercial.
Hey, Tommy did not apologize. Progress.
It was implied in his face.
OH YEAH OLLIE, HER DAD IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN HE’LL GET RIGHT ON THAT.
He is asking every cop in town to get his spoiled brat sister off for a crime she did committ. Her dad is 100% correct.
Didn’t the night club burn down?
Eh, it was all sheet metal.
Let’s see here… killed his daughter, broke his other daughter’s heart, leading to the collapse of his marriage…
This is the tack you’re taking, Laurel? Really? “My sister was a bitch.”
What the hell did Thea “go through?” Being rich and sad?
He reminds me of Walton Goggins in ten years.
Laurel was not on the High School debate team.
You know, Ollie is a very hands-off Russian Mafia captain.
He is the worst Russian Mafia captain since that dude in Eastern Promises.
Pretty much.
I was about to ask about that.
Oh, NOW they’ve put it together.
Russian mobsters don’t read many tabloids.
They have already established he has few qualms about killing ramdom bad guys.
I think he just choked him out.
He would not be dead. unless… is the other mechanic on his side?
Well, sensei, it was nice knowing you.
Does not seem a fair fight. Does not hold a candle to zombie fight club.
Yeah, he has a low opinion of you, Ollie, you’ve only killed, what, twenty guys?
Well only 1 of them was in cold blood.
Even so. Ollie’s a murderer.
Since when do cops have the ability to make a person a new identity?
Well, they can “make” an identity in the sense that’ll it’ll hold up under criminal scrutiny.
Apparently Ollie has learned some Vulcan Death Grip techniques.
Well, nerve pinch instead of death grip, but yep.
Sucks for that guy, though. Unconscious, wake up, and then knocked the f*** out.
Dont worry I gently knocked you out to fake your death but now im going to wake you up then break your jaw.
“Eh, he was probably a crappy person.”
Can someone give me a quick run down of what happened on the island recently?
Sensei is a double agent. I guess.
Ollie killed a mook, went to rescue sensei in enemy outfit, and got caught by Eddie Fyers. The big reveal last episode was Sensei joined the enemy outfit.