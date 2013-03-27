Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Hunts For Some ‘Salvation’ Tonight

A serial killer kidnaps the second most annoying character on Arrow tonight.
We’ve been making a lot of fun of Thea and Roy’s romance, because honestly it brings out the worst in both characters. Apparently tonight a vigilante known as “The Savior” will abduct Roy and his red hoodie and try to bump him off.
The Savior, who claims to inspired by Ollie, is targeting people he thinks are ruining The Glades, the slum neighborhood in the show that is apparently close to Laurel’s office. Why Roy and his red hoodie are ruining the Glades is anybody’s guess, but we’re assuming the show will get into that.
That said, this does look to be a nice “ticking clock” type episode with Ollie running around rooftops looking for a specific ass to kick, even if Roy’s fate isn’t really a big deal. Also, if we get more Manu Bennett WTF Face, we can start photoshopping that onto specific scenes.
That was the same look I had on my face when I saw last week’s episode of Spartacus.
“Manu Bennett Beholds The Hammaconda”.
I am just going to go ahead and say it, Laurel bugs me more than Thea. Come at me bro.
agreed.
Laurel at least beats the crap out of Mafia thugs.
I mean the competition between them is fierce – but I have to give the nod to Thea, she makes my blood boil with rage. Laurels bitchface is legendary though, not to be taken lightly at all.
I really wish they would just do one fucking exposition ep on the island and be done with it. The back and forth is grating.
They’ve got five years of material to get through, and I do like how the two different plotlines shake things up.
And we’re live.
Ollie, you’re not Batman.
Not for lack of the show trying.
HA!
Am I too much of a cynic, or has the show given us any reason, any at all, to care one whit what happens to either Thea or Roy?
Not a damn one.
Fun fact, Stephen Amell can actually do this stuff. That’s really him.
This guy needs to be killed for his douchey haircut alone.
You know what they say, people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw knives.
New vigilante, The Grey Knife!
More like Rapevan.
No fair, I was going to kill him….
Felicity has a point, Ollie.
They wrote that line?
You’ve been Diggled.
No matter how many times I see the “island”, I think of the island from Myst.
Eew, annoying people breeding.
Meh you can see worse real life people breeding all over Reality TV.
Yeah, but I don’t watch that either.
Think I would rather see the nerd and Bar Rafaeli make ou.
Gun!
“Why do you have a gun?” Why do you think, Thea? HE’S A CRIMINAL.
Are they trying to get people to change the channel?
If you can handle this, you can handle anything.
The show has enough fun things to watch, but man there are some bad parts.
I think they’re front-loading the boring stuff for the fun stuff later on.
“Things you and I accepted. Like, you know, dead… sister… things?”
Lots of talking, lots of action later?
Ok, Laurel with the 180 from last week.
How else can she be right all the time?
I love this show, but there is no operational security at all.
“He owns your tenements, manages your slums, has a douchey haircut… it’s really that last that he has getting shot coming.”
Here it starts. Everyone seems involved today.
Yeah, the show’s getting zippier as it goes along.
I kind of want Diggle to turn to Ollie and and say, “Look at what you started”
Or just whack him on the ear with a rolled-up newspaper. “Bad!”
2 days Stephanie Meyer movie? Honestly surprised I somehow forgot/never heard of it.
I’m torn. On the one hand, Andrew Niccol. On the other, Stephanie Meyer.
I don’t know how you did that. I’ve seen advertisements for it everywhere.
I am guessing that the CW has a decent percentage of the ad budget for this movie.
I blocked it completely out of Facebook and haven’t actually payed attention to a movie ad for the past two months is my guess.
Back in the day, Supervillains would just take over a TV station. Now they’re reduced to emailing a link to people’s cell phones.
Lowers overhead.
You can reach more people that way.
Felicity with the one-liner!
Felicity living up to her last name.
With Smoak comes burns.
That was quick. Only one woman got shot in the Glades?
It requires more calculation.
“What are the chances of Malcolm discovering we hired the assassins?” On this show, I’d say one to one.
Wait, you ignore Thea and she shuts up and goes away? WHY DIDN’T THEY DO THIS BEFORE?!
Did Thea just say her own brother is an asshole?
To be fair he was before the accident.
I thought she did that all the time the first couple of episodes.
Well, yeah, but she tends to think he’s cool.
Very much a pot/kettle thing
OK Thea, your bullshit takes a back seat.
Her bullshit takes the trunk.
Ollie, at least leave the helmet on.
He ain’t got the time for that.
Not even a ski mask?
Boy, good thing nobody lives here.
Some weird crazy music there.
I like it, actually. I think the show switched composers.
That is one small ass building then.
And nobody notices Ollie Queen, rich boy, parkouring it up.
If he blames her, I am going to be pissed.
Likewise.
Try again.
Heh, yeah.
This ad… so you drop chocolate into your basement and rape tentacles grow out of it?
For as much as they suck at the family drama, they do a pretty kickass job on the action sequences.
For a second I thought he might be in a van driving around, but then I thought about how he would need another person to drive it.
Shit, you’re right, it was the van Ollie was riding.
Yep, I think you nailed it.
Felicity is sad…
Ollie, give Felicity a hug.