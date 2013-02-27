Liveblog Reminder: 'Arrow' Is Caught 'Dead To Rights' Tonight

This episode heralds the return of Geoff Johns. It also apparently will feature at least one male cast member not wearing a shirt for the majority of the episode, if early previews are any indication.
Actually, this episode promises to be about as action-packed as it gets: Moira is sending both Deadshot and China White after the series’ overarching antagonist Malcolm Merlyn, with Ollie also getting on his ass, and the flashback sequence seems to be largely concerned with a theme of finding a way out where there is none. Also, apparently Slade Wilson in this series is going to teach Ollie not just martial arts but also a mastery of snark-fu:
Joking aside, this really does look like the show is finally starting to show some cohesion. The family drama plotline and the superheroics are becoming more tightly integrated, which is only a good thing.
We’ll be seeing who fails Starling City starting tonight at 8pm EST.
You so sassy, Slade.
Ain’t he?
I thought the Deadshot and Geoff Johns written episode were two of the best of the season. Combine those two and we should have a recipe for a season highlight. DIGGLE MUST HAVE HIS REVENGE!
His episode will just be “I Told You So.”
And we’re back.
This guy looks a LOT like David Boreanaz.
with a cheesy accent
But, I just got here.
“Can I just pick up my fries? Jeez, asshole.”
Always go for the ranged attack, knife-guy.
Diggle, if you want to grope blondes, you could just ask.
Well, I will give the show this, they have no issues killing bad guys every episode.
And hey, opening it up with an action scene, always good.
I figured he could have actually just knocked guy out and let the cops take him.
To be fair, this was kind of a stabbed-or-be-stabbed deal.
Well I thought like shoot him in the leg with like a tranq dart or something, take his phone and leave him for the cops to crack.
Completely ignoring the hot blonde working out in front of them.
Somebody pointed out to me that fangirls writing erotic fanfic think Digs/Ollie not banging Felicity is, like, PROOF.
Must be crazy Supernatural fans.
We’re not all THAT crazy
Drew Z. Greenberg, huh? That’s a Buffy name.
Giving new meaning to dress blues there…
So, neither Tommy nor Laurel know how to pick a song for a dinner party.
“Oh, I’m just here to shit on your birthday party, Tommy! Can’t a dad be an awful person?”
Does it bug anyone else that Malcom Merlyn looks like he is 5 years older than his son?
Not as much as how much Laurel and Thea resemble each other.
The score just suddenly went all Tubular Bells on us.
Why does anyone go on double dates on this show?
Presumably one went well, once.
You’re going to give him a rave eyepatch?
Barrowman does give off a great creepy vibe.
He makes an effective bad guy.
He needs ot have a “Creep Off” with Julian McMahon
Man, I’d pay to see that.
I looked it up and in real life Tommy is 30 and his dad is 45.
John Barrowman is ageless.
Stop being brusque with her, Ollie, Felicity is pretty much your sole technical advantage.
Quit being mean to Felicity Oliver…
Ollie, don’t take the side of the asshole parent.
Ollie, you have the better dad. He WAS the one who blew his own brains out to save you.
Yeah, but my dad FAILED STARLING CITY.
Ok will he apart of the League of Assassins/Shadows or not in this series?
I suspect yes.
Good timing, tattoo guy, this was getting awkward.
Shouldn’t you be putting a pounding on the muscle, squirting hot sauce in his eyes?
OK, that was pretty awesome, I have to admit.
He is better than I. I took French for like 5 years and could not carry on a conversation with a 5 year old. He speaks perfect Russian and Mandarin.
Is he carrying a ROUS?
…I’m going with yes.
HE FIXED THE RADIO DEBBIE DOWNER WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT?
I understand why Shiva is dismayed, that’s pretty much all he says to her.
Maybe its me, but a glowing eye is likely not a great accessory for a hitman.
“I can’t se-oh, wait, there he is.”
Still dumbfounded that Halle Berry is doing a WWE films project.
Does it look better than catwoman?
Crazy tends to ding your earning power.
After Catwoman nothing she does surprises me.
Eatz… actually, yeah, it looks like it might be fun.
but WWE is not creating the film they are just attaching their name to projects.
Yeah, that’s… odd.
no different than when MTV attaches their name to a movie
WWE also funded Dead Man Down.
Hey, anybody know if Tommy is under contract? Because if not something tells me this is his last episode.
Even if he was than most contracts would have language where they could be killed off at any time.
Great communication in that relationship
It’s very funny to see Captain Jack hitting on women.
“Hey, why are all the waitstaff Asian?”
Because of the Dark Knight I just think every word that actor says should be “I’m very good with calculations”
Seriously. Also, isn’t he supposed to be mobbed up? Shouldn’t he be recognizing his fellow gangasters?
Gangasters… yeesh.
Oh, this “nightclub” again?
It bounces back from nightclub to nothing pretty quickly.
But that is inline with his rich douche character… big plans that never really happen
HA! OK, that Spanish thing was funny.
I missed it.
They cracked the phone only to realize it was in a language neither of them speak.
“The true humanitarian was my wife. I’ma kill all you mofos.”
Wow, seriously, Malcolm?
And then he said to me, have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight…
“I’m promise you I’m not finished yet. You think this place is bad off now, just wait til I get through with it.”
This is almost the same speech Obama gave when he won the Nobel Peace Prize
I think Ian McKellan could give Freeman a run for his money in voice over work
They should have a narrate-off.
Right before Tommy gets shot, Thea will jump in front of the bullet… for the good of the show.
The fact that Ian McShane is in this movie makes it like 10 times more likely for me to see it.
For a second I thought Mr. Wu was one of the waiters.
Tommy, come with me, I need a shield.
Those guys are terrible shots.