Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Returns Tonight With Firefly And Tommy Apologizing

Yes, everybody’s favorite archer is back, but he’s suffering from a crisis of confidence. Meanwhile, Tommy is throwing a benefit for fallen firefighters! What could possibly go wrong?
A lot, since apparently this week’s bad guy is none other than Batman second-stringer Firefly. Apparently Ollie is not the only one getting shafted by the Starling City cabal who seems to be running things. A firefighter left to die has apparently decided that instead of a wrongful injury suit, he should instead burn down a bunch of buildings. Seems legit.
Also, apparently Ollie will be down on himself this episode because Captain Jack Harkness sorta kicked his ass. We’re assuming Diggle will be there with words of wisdom. And possibly a guilt trip.
The snarking starts tonight at 8pm EST. We’ll see you there!
I went to see Zero Dark Thirty today and I noticed the evil Merlyn dad was in it. I was like “What’s a cast member from Arrow doing in this movie?” Then I spent the rest of the film hoping they would take out Bin Laden with a bow and arrow.
“BIN LADEN, YOU HAVE FAILED STARLING CITY!”
Aaaand we’re live!
So the intro is a recap… that leads into a recap?
I bet somewhere there is a “see his abs, take a shot” drinking game
That’s two in the first minute.
WHOA. OK, that was brutal.
No kidding. That was something.
THE TENNIS BALLS WIN THIS ROUND!
Oh, now they finally mention his Russian Mafia membership.
Nice, ah, nice dedication to that mission there, sport.
Hey, Sensei!
Ollie’s pre-badass wig is pretty fake looking.
Liu Kang vs Scorpion there it looked like.
Bryon Mann is Ryu, but close enough.
IS QUENTIN THE ONLY COP IN THIS CITY?!
Yeah, those two chicks look like hard-ass litigators.
No! NO! NO! NO!
This show really, really, REALLY has it out for siblings. This is what, the third brother who’s gotten bumped off?
And a sister
Greg Berlanti’s brother must feel kinda weird.
Somewhere, Walter is thinking “I want a divorce.”
It’s kind of sweet that Thea wants Walter to be OK, but her sense of family dynamics is pretty warped.
Oh come on. Zack Galifanakis has been around way longer then he was on the island. Sometimes this show makes it hard to suspend disbelief.
Well, he disappeared in 2007, Galifanakis was still kinda indie, it’s not implausible.
Tommy: :::kiss::: I’m sorry.
Murder rate of big time people in town shot way up though.
Amazingly, killing gangsters drives down the murder rate! Net gain, I guess.
Yeah, Laurel, when someone knocks on the door, people usually answer it.
Turpentine? Oh, shit. That’s… nasty.
Good thing she has an in with the daughter of only cop in town.
who leaves evidence lieing around.
There’s the chief, Quentin, his side kick, and bald forensics guy.
Quentin was pretty clever, there, actually.
Oh it was a military iphone.
Yeah, where’d he get that? A Sprint on an air force base?
Kind of wish he had a comical voice mail or something.
“This is Arrow. Leave a guilt trip after the beep.”
On another note, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters looks… I dunno.
The word you are looking for is asinine.
Creepy. Watching this on hulu and get the same comercial at the same break.
I really hope Firefly doesn’t have a bunch of pun filled one-liners like Arnold’s Mr. Freeze.
You might feel a… BURNING SENSATION!
Don’t get hot under the collar.
I always visit my ex by dressing up in a funny outfit and cutting the power.
OH STOP FUCKING SULKING OLLIE.
Diggle! Damn!
Is it me or did Ollie just have a gay-for-Diggle moment?
I want a voice modulator that works by just holding it in my hand away from my mouth.
Hey, being rich has its perks.
“I am not the best example of healthy grieving.” Heh, that was good.
Strip-kickball with models. That sounds good.
Every now and then, I forget Ollie lives in a Disney palace.
“I don’t mean to be blunt, and I don’t mean to upset you, but BITCH YOUR HUSBANDS DIE LIKE MARIO!”
“Maybe I don’t care what everyone needs.” OH DO YOU NOW?!
I like that they’ve reversed the running gag of Ollie ditching Diggle to Diggle making Ollie wear his hood.
Nice save, Ollie.
Time for more sulking
Seriously. I’m glad whiny Ollie will only last an episode.
Wow, Beautiful Creatures looks awful.
I was just about to ask what the hell that was. Seems like Twilight fan fiction
I seriously though it was a CW plug.
I think Stagg Chemical was a Metamorpho reference.
You’d be right! I love those gags.
What does the Arrowcave have that the Batcave will never have? A dance floor.
FIRE THE OONTZ ARROW!
If you tip the giant penny over it might make a killer dance floor.
Arrow can do the Bat-Tusi. That would be something.
The Possession – Based on a true story – BULL SHIT.
“It’s like The Exorcist, but Jewish!”
I love how they advertise FiOS in my city, but won’t actually wire it because of poor people.
“Are you there, Geoff Johns? It’s Me, Ollie.”
Ollie is going all Far Cry 3 on someone’s ass!
Lord I hated the end of that game.
… Laurel, what the HELL is that ringtone?
“Who’s on the phone?” “My ex.” “Tell him I’m sorry.”
Boy, this episode is like slashfic bait for fangirls.
Oh, God, Ollie’s text noise is even worse.
Awkward conversation, GO!