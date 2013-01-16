Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Returns Tonight With Firefly And Tommy Apologizing

#Arrow
Senior Contributor
01.16.13 136 Comments

Yes, everybody’s favorite archer is back, but he’s suffering from a crisis of confidence. Meanwhile, Tommy is throwing a benefit for fallen firefighters! What could possibly go wrong?

A lot, since apparently this week’s bad guy is none other than Batman second-stringer Firefly. Apparently Ollie is not the only one getting shafted by the Starling City cabal who seems to be running things. A firefighter left to die has apparently decided that instead of a wrongful injury suit, he should instead burn down a bunch of buildings. Seems legit.

Also, apparently Ollie will be down on himself this episode because Captain Jack Harkness sorta kicked his ass. We’re assuming Diggle will be there with words of wisdom. And possibly a guilt trip.

The snarking starts tonight at 8pm EST. We’ll see you there!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowburnedliveblogs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP