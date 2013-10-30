Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Steps In A ‘Crucible’ Tonight.

Hmmm, either Ollie’s going to be tried for witchcraft, or something really nasty is going to happen in Starling City. This being Arrow, we’re not ruling out either.
First of all, a quick recap from last week:
- Quentin and Arrow teamed up to bag the Dollmaker in a pretty creepy episode that really played to Paul Blackthorne’s strength.
- Laurel realized she was terrible, and Katie Cassidy did her best to salvage a really badly written monologue. Laurel is still in the running for the most annoying character, however.
- On Flashback Island, Ollie and Slade, who is exceptionally sassy this season, have been captured on a prison boat, named the Amazo. Really.
- Black Canary has a sidekick, and both of them are more than capable of beating Roy like a pinata. They also bumped off the Dollmaker, but that dude had it coming.
- We learned that Black Canary and last season’s Big Bad are both tied to Ra’s Al Ghul.
Yeah, that last, in particular, caught a lot of attention. One character who was missing, though, was Sebastian Blood, who we promptly renamed Alderdouche in the comments, who turns up in tonight’s episode along with Black Canary. Here’s a minute-long scene that illustrates, amply, why he got that nickname:
Dude, the only “crucible” Ollie’s going through right now is restraining the urge to smack the Fallacy of the Golden Mean right out of your mouth. This show may not turn him into the arms-dealing d-bag that he is in the comics, but man we hope Ollie gets to punch him. We’ll likely find out tonight; join us, won’t you? The shenanigans start at 8pm EST.
Just starting to watch this show on Netflix. How many episodes before it stops being a poor-man’s Batman?
I should preface that comment by stating that I’m enjoying it thus far, but it certainly seems like a placeholder for a Batman TV show.
Just watched online. Glau is Talia, write it down.
It’s definitely been done, but if you’re going to steal, steal from the best. Might explain why I’m digging the show so much.
The only thing that makes me want to say no is – would they really do the whole “Mysterious rich woman who influences the hero through his alter ego’s business turns out to be Talia the whole time” twice?
But then I think, “Of course they would”
Her name appears on the list in season 1. I think the Arrow writers weren’t planning on bringing her in that far back so it’s nice to have her on the show now.
I’ll buy it.
Super late to the game, but apparently the Russian guy in the cages with Ollie was none other than KGBeast!
The Russian guy should be familiar to anyone who watched Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis. We’ll also be seeing more of him this season since he’s one reason Ollie has that tattoo.
Catching the west coast re-airing, I noticed the director’s name was Eagle Egilson.
That’s an alias right?
Somebody hated their kid.
Birth name – Egill Orn Egilsson. Orn is Icelandic for Eagle.
Egill Eagle Egilsson!
man when did Laurel become worse than Thea?
Brother Blood looks like a cross between Bane and Scarecrow.
Next week looks kick ass
Maybe… Laurel dies and becomes a catalyst for Sarah to stay???
Eatz, unfortunately I think that’s the way they’ll end up going, which is a shame because Sara is already a better defined character.
So she can fill Sarah’s shoes when she kicks it, and to have the anger at that raise my blood pressure.
Because they want Thea to look better by comparison maybe?
Myself I’m wondering why they don’t just kill her.
The worst part about the Laurel stuff is that she’s dragging Quentin down too when he could be doing literally anything else
Laurel bits aside, it was good, but the Mayor wasn’t a well-defined antagonist. Tomorrow will have no lack of that.
@Eatz, agreed. Stupid Laurel booze and drug plot excluded of course.
To a degree. When they focused on Laurel though, the show grounded to a giant halt.
I think this week was pretty solid too.
I have to admit, I’m looking forward to it.
They kill him?
Looks like!
Oh man. This show is kind of cheesy but I love it.
Well, that escalated quickly.
oh my what a reveal
/sarcasm
Who the hell is that!?
Alderdouche, we know you’re in there. And you’re not Bane.
*barbershop quartet
Bane and brother blood are two away from a quartet
OH SNAP
Hahahahahah.
Oh Holy God no…
UGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH
We’re not sticking with Abercrombie? I mean, it’s kind of perfect for his character and Sin did call him that last week.
So we’ve got Laurelbadger, Alderdouche….
Anything for Roy yet?
I am down with that
Laurelbadger is her new name as far as I’m concerned.
Laurel Badger don’t care.
and she’s popping pills too, because fuck it!
Yeah, Laurel’s alcoholism thing is sudden and unwanted.
seconded.
Why do women on TV think a ball cap is an acceptable disguise?
For the same reason that whenever something’s wrong with their vagina, they put on a hoodie.
Anyone else think they’re setting up Ollie going broke?
If anyone is following the comics currently, written by Jeff Lemire, that is exactly what happens and it is fucking fantastic. Lemire completely shakes everything up and gives Arrow a really interesting “all that you know is a lie”-esque retcon to his origin that I think could really work on the show.
And he just introduced Diggle.
In a world were he could be sued for buying stock in his own company, it is likely.
Yes.
And leave out the fact that I knew, please….
Olliecare is way better than Obamacare.
She was not talking to you Thea
Oh, great, Thea/Cyn/Roy Triangle.
Better than Cyn Roy Sara triangle?
if it ends with at least two of them dying, I’ll call it a win.
Yeah, guy-who-lives-to-insult-me, you should be mayor.
Alderdouche was going to redeem himself, and then he started talking about “strength.”
Flash? Flash.
The date’s been moved back a week so we’ll be meeting Barry Allen in December instead of later this month.
The S.T.A.R. Labs accelerator. It’s been mentioned twice now.
What was the Flash reference? I didnt catch it.
Definitely Flash. I’m still waiting for a Barry to show up.
Yep.
Now Im waiting for the eventual Canary/Huntress fight. Get on that Arrow writers.
That seems gloriously inevitable.
Oooh huntress. Where she at
She gonna die.
Pretty sure the canon is not being insanely adhered to. For the better.
Probably but I can hope its some one else.
So when she does finally kick it, Laurel will take over the role right? She kind of has to. It’s in her name.
Inevitably, yeah.
Heh, weapon trade. Sweet.
Lots of Murder-Death-Kills going on…
Did he put up his dukes?
Even the military is incompetent in Starling City.
I missed the part where she agreed to team up…
It’s time for a team-up!
Roy is pretty emotionally invested for someone who’s only known her for about 6 minutes
She got him beaten up, for Roy that’s like third base.
She is Oracle
This whole series seems like a poor mans batman
Holy crap that strudel commercial.
NONE OF YOU ARE SAFE.
OK, is everybody seeing the creepy-ass Mr. B. Natural kid in that strudel ad?
I liked it, but I also liked that old MTV Gunther commercial.
Thin Uder
Shoot out the tires then pop them off when they reload
Has this show secretly been happening in a GTA game?
…That would be amazing. Trevor in this show? GOLD.
He’s … Etrigan? Right? Blood?
I think the only titans I ever read was the Johns run but man did I love that show
I believe so, he’s usually a Titans antagonist.
I know that name. Was he in the teen titans animated series?
Close, Brother Blood.
Oh Starling City PD. Never be competent.
And you thought they were going to do… what, Alderdouche?
Why wouldnt the cops return fire?
They were assessing the situation.
Short haired lady, friend of not-dead blonde. Is she Selina Kyle?
Bullet takes a bullet
They’re calling her Cin.
And the ones with a Scarlet letter, wait what.
“Yeah, the island, remember that? Maybe you could STOP CALLING ME AN ASS TO MY FACE CONSTANTLY.”
Are they about to humanize Alderdouche?
NOPE.
She is like 2 feet away from her
Thea doesn’t hear conversations that aren’t about her.
I thought for a second Starling City had open-air gun markets.