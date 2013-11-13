Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Will ‘Keep Your Enemies Closer’ Tonight

Arrow has been on a roll, this season, and tonight, it goes to Russia. And we also see the beginnings of the Suicide Squad.
Here’s where we are so far:
- Ollie beat up a few members of the League of Assassins.
- Sara Lance, the Black Canary, left Starling City, but not before revealing herself to Quentin, thus dumping a shovel-load of severe emotional pain onto an alcoholic. Surely this will end well.
- Moira decided that, no, she shouldn’t take the plea bargain for life imprisonment in exchange for killing hundreds of people. At the urging of Thea, because Thea is an idiot.
- On Flashback Island, we met Professor Ivo, who is trying to “help people.” Considering he’s got major rapeface, and how Sara, within a year of his tender loving care, is a violent prison overseer… we’re guessing it’s not with cuddles.
- Laurelbadger is now just popping pills, instead of getting drunk and popping pills.
This episode will see the arrival of Amanda Waller (sadly not the overweight one we know and love from the ’80s) and A.R.G.U.S., who need Diggle’s help to bail out his contact/ex Lyla. This will involve sending Diggle to a Russian prison undercover. This will end badly. For the Russian prison.
Oh, did we mention Deadshot is also in this Russian prison? Again, in the category of “things that will not end well”, that’s pretty far up the list. The fun starts tonight at 8pm EST.
Was I the only one bothered by the fact that they bought, illegally, an armoured police vehicle for only $15000?
Diggle: Goes to Russia, saves the girl, gets laid.
Isabelle: Goes to Russia, does business, gets laid.
Oliver: Goes to Russia, fails at business, gets laid.
Felicity: Goes to Russia, gets mistaken for the sexcretary, still can’t get any.
There ain’t no justice for the blonde.
Too much great stuff going on with the DCU. I kinda knew I was a DC fanboy, but this show makes me squeal with each new reveal of DC characters.
awwww man… west coast arrow fans never get to have fun :(
I really hated Lincoln Lee, so I like seeing him as a villain.
Which Lincoln Lee? All of them? I like Alternate-Lincoln.
I love reoccuring villains.It reminds me of the old Adam West Batman show.
The first season is on Netflix and you can get the second season on Hulu or the CW website.
I just downloaded them and burnt them on my own. I was tired of waiting.
I really wish they would sort out all the legal issues and get that show on DVD or Netflix or something.
One of them is called The Orderly.
OK, what are the names of his henchmen next episode? I would kill to see them with t-shirts with funny names on them…
True. Good observation.
Count Vertigo is back! And kind of acting like the Joker!
You have to go back, Ollie. YOU HAVE TO GO BACK!
Shut up, The Haitian.
Oh, man, come on, Ollie/Felicity won’t work.
That was a decent excuse I guess.
Hey, at least they they finally acknowledged the possibility of these two getting together.
Smooth as sandpaper you are, Ollie
Expect, rather.
We except no less.
I like how he knew it was an acronym.
You’re not gonna find much on H.I.V.E. using Bing, Diggle.
You’re not gonna find much of anything useful on Bing.
Thought he was googling the HIV virus there for a second.
And it was right after he hooked up. That killed me
Everybody is getting laid this episode except for Felicity.
Wait so that’s it? He rescues her and she immediately falls into his bed?
Sex with the ex, I guess.
It helps he’s Diggle.
“This is not how I anticipated my trip to Russia ending.” There’s a sex joke there.
Summer is HIVE Mistress?
OK, if you are Roy, you are just getting the hell out of there, right?
Sweetie, it’s my complicity in a conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocents that’s probably gonna sink me.
Diggle digged into something that night
Next Microsoft web series if Felicity using Bing on her surface to find a new “toy” for her night stand.
Everybody in the Arrowcave got some except Felicity this episode.
Now go run your alcohol-serving nightclub, dear.
“What are you doing here?” –The audience
THE BAD TECHNO FOLLOWED THEM HOME FROM RUSSIA!
If it finds and mates with bad Techno from NYC we are all screwed.
Hive is Brother Blood’s organization isn’t it?
This is good, yes? Dan? Comic book readers?
I think they were the ones responsible for Deathstroke’s son dying
Actually, it was founded by Deathstroke’s ex.
This has to be the least amount of Green Arrow in an episode, but it was still good.
I love how much is getting set up this season. Brother Blood, Hive, whoever the hell Summer Glau is gonna turn out to be, Ivo. So good.
Some dude called Barry coming.
And they’ve got Amanda Waller and Deadshot running around.
Now to go to a Russian techno cub, where there will be a hundred guys with hot pink light up eye patches.
Wait, HIVE?! Really? Damn!
I googled.
So according to that entry, they’re our tie to Deathstroke maybe?
[en.wikipedia.org].
Explain.
Yeah, sure Deadshot. Hop in.
They let him keep the eyepiece in prison?
This is one lousy prison then.
I think he got it in a storage locker
It was in the evidence locker they went through.
Dang, they just killed the hell out of some guards.
To be fair, they’re apparently all horrific vicious monsters.
Yeah, I was just thinking they were prison guards, not criminals.
I wasn’t even supposed to be here today…
Well, so much for not murdering anyone.
It’s not murder if it’s funny?
Russians don’t count, apparently
Yes, murderer, try honor
I wish present day KGbeast would have had only one hand.
True, I hadnt thought about that.
Is he confirmed to have both? Did we see him without gloves?
Phone commercial with adorable 4 year old who likes raisins. Pretty great. Phone commercial with the idiot parents on a skype with the world instead of cancelling 20 grand phone bill. Not so great.
Isn’t he a new SNL cast member?
Apparently that comedian is just riffing off the kids; those ads aren’t scripted.
When people play Russian Roulette in Russia, do they just call it Roulette?
They strangely enough call it American checkers.
Nah, they call it “Sweet Release.”
TWIST
Its a trap!
Oh, Ollie, can’t you tell when you’re being set up?
Nope
“Lemme fumble with these keys loudly but you Ollie, stay quiet”
Felecity in that hat is pretty funny to me.
Was going to go with damn sexy myself…
She is SOOOO awesome.
When is Summer Glau going to start punching people? You don’t hire Summer Glau so you can NOT have her punch people.
Nyssa is already set to appear in Season 2. She might actually be Talia. Jesus they better just tie this show into the movies. Or wait til Batman vs. Superman gets done sucking(AFFLECK! GOYER! Bad script and acting!) and use this cast for the reboot.
Don’t mention Laurel, she might show up…
Laurel needs to get punched! We have supply and demand!
Wonder who her alter ego will turn out to be?
Well, her character is a supervillain in the comics, so it’s only a matter of time.
Awwww.
Even Felicity thinks Ollie is stupid for not boning Felicity.
Yep.
Yay! Working with the remorseless assassin who murdered your brother!
Wait… did Deadshot just lower his voice to sound more evil?
I think he’s messing with Diggle.
So, Oliver falls for every woman but Felicity?
Business before pleasure.