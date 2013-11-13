Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Will ‘Keep Your Enemies Closer’ Tonight

Arrow has been on a roll, this season, and tonight, it goes to Russia. And we also see the beginnings of the Suicide Squad.



Here’s where we are so far:

Ollie beat up a few members of the League of Assassins.

Sara Lance, the Black Canary, left Starling City, but not before revealing herself to Quentin, thus dumping a shovel-load of severe emotional pain onto an alcoholic. Surely this will end well.

Moira decided that, no, she shouldn’t take the plea bargain for life imprisonment in exchange for killing hundreds of people. At the urging of Thea, because Thea is an idiot.

On Flashback Island, we met Professor Ivo, who is trying to “help people.” Considering he’s got major rapeface, and how Sara, within a year of his tender loving care, is a violent prison overseer… we’re guessing it’s not with cuddles.

Laurelbadger is now just popping pills, instead of getting drunk and popping pills.

This episode will see the arrival of Amanda Waller (sadly not the overweight one we know and love from the ’80s) and A.R.G.U.S., who need Diggle’s help to bail out his contact/ex Lyla. This will involve sending Diggle to a Russian prison undercover. This will end badly. For the Russian prison.

Oh, did we mention Deadshot is also in this Russian prison? Again, in the category of “things that will not end well”, that’s pretty far up the list. The fun starts tonight at 8pm EST.