Local Officials Are Forcing An Ohio Homeowner To Remove His ‘Zombie Nativity’ Scene

Jasen Dixon, a resident of Deer Park, Ohio feels that he is being unfairly targeted by town officials who are demanding that he remove his festive holiday display, which involves a sizable nativity scene in his front yard made up entirely of zombies with a little zombie Jesus as the cherry on the top of rotting, flesh eating cake. FREEDOM OF RELIGION, BITCHES.

Or not, according to Fox News:

According to documents obtained by Fox 19, Sycamore Township, which is outside Cincinnati, does not allow structures to be located in the front or the side yard to occupy more than 35 percent of the area. Also, the primary structure must be 3 feet from the street, and 6 feet from the house. Dixon, who manages 13 Rooms of Doom, says this is his second violation since the exhibit was put up. He indicated that his First Amendment right is being infringed upon due to the religious element. “I’ve lived here for 15 years and I’ve never had a violation of any kind,” Dixon said. “It’s a holiday decoration. I know if it was a real pretty Nativity scene they wouldn’t be saying anything.

Please, this is such bullcrap. Like how is his nativity scene going to really hurt anyone by not being more than X amount of feet from his house and the road? Unless of course somehow the zombies become animated by the power of Christmas Magic and start eating carolers. Um, which would be AMAZING. I guess my definition of “Christmas Magic” isn’t the same as everyone’s.

Speaking of “magical” — here’s Dixon’s nativity scene lit up and on full display:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Fox News via Reddit)