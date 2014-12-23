Local Officials Are Forcing An Ohio Homeowner To Remove His ‘Zombie Nativity’ Scene

Jasen Dixon, a resident of Deer Park, Ohio feels that he is being unfairly targeted by town officials who are demanding that he remove his festive holiday display, which involves a sizable nativity scene in his front yard made up entirely of zombies with a little zombie Jesus as the cherry on the top of rotting, flesh eating cake. FREEDOM OF RELIGION, BITCHES.
Or not, according to Fox News:
According to documents obtained by Fox 19, Sycamore Township, which is outside Cincinnati, does not allow structures to be located in the front or the side yard to occupy more than 35 percent of the area. Also, the primary structure must be 3 feet from the street, and 6 feet from the house.
Dixon, who manages 13 Rooms of Doom, says this is his second violation since the exhibit was put up. He indicated that his First Amendment right is being infringed upon due to the religious element.
“I’ve lived here for 15 years and I’ve never had a violation of any kind,” Dixon said. “It’s a holiday decoration. I know if it was a real pretty Nativity scene they wouldn’t be saying anything.
Please, this is such bullcrap. Like how is his nativity scene going to really hurt anyone by not being more than X amount of feet from his house and the road? Unless of course somehow the zombies become animated by the power of Christmas Magic and start eating carolers. Um, which would be AMAZING. I guess my definition of “Christmas Magic” isn’t the same as everyone’s.
Speaking of “magical” — here’s Dixon’s nativity scene lit up and on full display:
As a Christian minister I have to say that this nativity display is disgusting, morose and terrifying. It is the best display I have seen in years! It is a work of art.
I’m curious, do they actually take measurements or is it kind of a ballparkit situation?
It would be much more appropriate to use Zombies at Easter.
Responding as a lapsed Catholic, THANK YOU. Yes. Much more appropriate.
I still remember laughing at Sam Kinison’s routine about how if people really saw Jesus rise from the grave they would freak the fuck out. “OH, SHIT, KILL IT! KILLLLL IIIIT!”
They are just touchy about blasphemy. The only atrocities they like are the one’s sanctioned by God in the Bible.
Ahem, it’s southern Ohio, the rest of us here call that Northern Kentucky.
Sacrilegious? Yes. Disturbing? Yes? Offensive? No.
Lighten up, people. It’s Christmas!
Or Winter Solstice.
Or Saturnalia.
Or…
Yeah, but it’s not really those things. No one really celebrates those anymore. Just a handful of lonely weirdos.
Is that banner pic definitely not a screenshot of Assassin’s Creed Unity’s no-skin glitch?
Oh my God.. this is so creepy. I LOVE IT!
Sure, this guy should play by the rules.
But I’m betting there’s dozens of non-zombie (or let’s say ‘traditional’) Nativity scenes in the general locale that also break the rules BUT haven’t been cited by the gubmint.
One should only be expected to play-by-the-rules if everyone is expected to do so… and I’m betting plenty of peeps are being allowed to slide depending on what their decor is.
Codename +1
Simple solution. Next year, follow the stated rules and see if they throw a fuss. Make it smaller. Get out on the lawn and measure the distances. Make sure everything is perfectly legit. If they still get their knickers in a twist, tell em to eat it.
You call that creepy? At least it’s not a 100-foot representation of an instrument used to torture people to death in public view by the Roman Empire, to keep its subjects well behaved.
You would think Christians would be more comfortable with the reanimated dead and flesh-eating. It’s been the cornerstone of their religion for quite a while.