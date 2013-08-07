LOLNFL: More Training Camp, You Guys

Original images via NFL.com and Redskins.com.
They should just make Shanny the Redskins mascot (with his profile on the helmet) and then the name wouldn’t be racist anymore.
Still racist, but now only to leather-men.
Every time I see Shanahan’s leathery face, I think of Ben Kingsley’s rant from “Sexy Beast.”
Look at your suntan, it’s leather, it’s like leather man, your skin. We could make a fucking suitcase out of you. Like a crocodile, fat crocodile, fat bastard. You look like fucking Idi Amin, you know what I mean? Stay here? You should be ashamed of yourself. Who do you think you are? King of the castle? Cock of the walk?
I saw him on TV yesterday and he wasn’t very red; I hope he’s OK.
Shanahan wasn’t even at practice Wednesday. He was off the reservation.
/shows self out
“Thinks King of the Hill is stupid” – Story of my life…
That guy is just…just… [www.reactiongifs.com]
Shanny’s a little dude with his t-shirt tucked into his shorts. Stuff the guy in a locker already.
AGREED.
Nah, he’s just old
Actually I’ve done that strap-stretch thing, but with a looped yoga strap, not an elastic band. It’s surprisingly comfortable.
Unless you try it with a watermelon.
All this time later, I can still be hypnotized by this gif for hours. Although, I shouldn’t be surprised, I can watch most gifs of ladies taking it to the face for hours….
The amount of mass and the force in similar to a Japanese video I have seen…. the material is a bit different.
Must watch this in length… source Moose?
How is this person not dead? Holy shit!
@Moose Please tell me where to find this “rubber band-powered projectile Japanese porn.” I’m already at half-mast.
Google image search can be your friend…. although I had not seen this super-slo-mo… however I’ve heard the statement “I can’t feel my face.” but that was a chemically induced statement at the time.
Fry: Hey, Leela, look at me!
[He takes the valve out of his helmet and his head inflates. He puts it back in and it shrinks to normal size. He coughs.]
Leela: Your face can take a lot of punishment. That’s good to know.
Fry: There’s a lot about my face you don’t know! Perhaps you and it could get better acquainted over dinner.
Back and to the left. Back and to the left.
If she was at Bengals camp, the trainer would have to pull her out. I mean, what would she want him to tell daddy?
The comments on the youtube video have me on the floor. Someone said “how it feels to chew 5 gum” LMAOLMAO
I don’t want to laugh but really how did she survive that??
“I have the worst headache ever”
“I don’t doubt it”-Slow ether followed up by “you have to finish”
That friend of hers is a bitch. “You have to finish … they don’t call it the AMAZING RACE for nothing.” Fuck you, bitch, I had a watermelon hit my face hard enough to disintegrate – fuck this bullshit show that nobody watches, get me a fuckin doctor before I start bleeding out my ears.
Shanny: are you not entertained!?!
#6 = Racism over
PFTCommenter’s Dad is hoping that Joe Theismann is at camp that day so they can exchange strong, infotaining taeks.
I meean you cant tell me theres evr been a quaterrback with more guts then joe theiismann, or shuld i say joe oh god my knees-man, cuz ya kno he only chanjed the pronunsiyation to win the heisman, just lik reggie bush changed checking accounnts. went to 2 super bowls and won 1, and i relly do think he could hav won sum more iff lawrence taylor hadnt gone on a ful cocaine rampaage and tore his knnee apart lik a 16-year old prosstitute.
Steely McBeam took a big payday by going to Dallas, but he looks ridiculous on that Texan’s head.
The only redeeming thing in baseball.
I’ve been to a few MLB games and was damn bored that I almost pulled a Hemingway.
One of the less sexy balls-to-the-face videos I’ve seen, but enjoyable nonetheless.
@SoS — well done sir.
Coors field is fun, but not for the baseball.
SoS; I bet it made a similar slap sound…
Is it me, or does it look like in #5, he is blowing the ball out of his hand right back to the punter?
To add, does it also look like the black guy is running away from the white guy thinking, “All white dudes really do know magic.”
Looks to me like he saw a snake in the beard….. which can be a problem in several meanings.
Was there down in Richmond for Skins camp. Indeed, Shanny did not have time for that shit. Well, he had 30 seconds. That’s about it. Only enough for semi-appreciation.
But all will be forgiven ONCE YOU BRING THAT TROPHY BACK TO THE DISTRICT, COOCH!
/shoves handful of BBQ pork into mouth
Nice taek. But I heard on the internet that no one should go to Skins training camp, from a crying lady?
I felt her pain, for I too was an unlucky soul who left without snagging an RG3 autograph. I was so mad, I wanted to break someone’s kneecap. You know, go full Shanahan on a motherfucker.
If you’re still down there check out Q’s BBQ, Stuzzi, Peter Chang’s or Mekong (great restaurants all, Peter Chang actually used to be the chef for the ambassador from China).
It’s hilarious how fast the city was able to construct a top notch facility for the Redskins when they can’t get ANYTHING else done.
Got back days ago, but thanks for the taek SHough. The only BBQ place I went to was Buz and Ned’s, but it was amazing. Ate there multiple times so I could be one with my inner, sauce-stained Southerner. Didn’t get a chance to hit up too many restaurants, but I did check out Mekong. Decent pho, but great beer.
Sorry to hear about Richmond’s civic difficulties. When you’ve got Snyder money behind you though, you can pretty much get anything done. Except win the division for 13 years.
Cowboys dude has at least 37 pieces of flair. His job at Chotchkie’s is safe.
He’s expressing himself.
The explains the evidence of his expression of appreciation of Romo’s stats in the big stall.
Here’s hoping Shanahan will someday grow into that big-ass head…..eh literal big-ass head not figurative big-ass head….
as long as snider is owner the skins fans are losers
seahawks are already in the nfc championship game just waiting for the packers or the saints
