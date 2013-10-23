LOLNFL: Week 7

Original images via Sports Illustrated.
I shit you not, here in Kentucky that “Halloween or Tennessee” photo is legitimately correct as well.
Gratuitous Spaceballs reference! I love it.
Pink towels & restorative sportsdrinks- about as useful in real life as Pheonix Downs and Super Healing Potions
Glad to see the Emo Eagles guys got jobs with the team.
Haha, I like the Steve Smith one too. Kind of subtle, offbeat, under the radar type for lolnfl standards
Carl Brutananadilewski on Andy Reid: Andy Reid is a parade float made out of meat, a silo filled with half-digested baby-back ribs and cake frosting, a marsh mellow barely able to provide and care for his dependent mustache. Look at his play clip board, I bet it’s filled with chili stains and doodles of rocket ships.
Awesome.
Stone Cold Lock Of The Century… Of The Week!
If #3 was actually Tennessee, I’d pack my bags yesterday
if #3 was tennessee, she would have a baby or three strapped to the back of her outfit
What the hell guys?!?! You know that photo has 29 more teeth than if it was Tennessee.
I’m not seeing enough meth in the picture for it to be Tennessee
I’m from Tennessee. That pic is not Halloween. That is tuesday.
Okay, assuming every woman looks like that and wears that, I’m moving!
/I can dream!
Great work, especially Jaguar guy mesmerized by football.
I think it’s Henne? He’s hard to recognize without his awesome villain moustache
And the HenneSmirk!!!!!!!
That Andy Reid one killed it out of the gate, and it didn’t disappoint from there.
STRONG TAEKS!
Hot Taeks.
In Reid’s case: CHEESECAEKS!
Earthquaeks? (See: Reid, Andy as Kool-Aid Man)
*CHEESE-TAEKS!*
Actually, what Kaep is doing is standard practice in San Quintin
Looks like DeSean is campaigning for Chris Kluwe no offense.
Maybe he was doing his best McNabb impersonation from that Super Bowl he totally choked.
You’re both wrong! He’s about to do a backflip, but there wasn’t enough time left on the play clock so they had to burn a timeout. Then the trainers ran on the field to try and hide his foolish attempts with a towel.
Stupid Brandon Wheeden, he thinks he’s athletic when he’s supposed to be gritty and intelligent.
To me Number 4 looks more like
New Philadelphia Halftime show: Pretend Bull Fights!
I shit you not, here in Kentucky that “Halloween or Tennessee” photo is legitimately correct as well.
Gratuitous Spaceballs reference! I love it.
Pink towels & restorative sportsdrinks- about as useful in real life as Pheonix Downs and Super Healing Potions
Glad to see the Emo Eagles guys got jobs with the team.
Haha, I like the Steve Smith one too. Kind of subtle, offbeat, under the radar type for lolnfl standards
Carl Brutananadilewski on Andy Reid: Andy Reid is a parade float made out of meat, a silo filled with half-digested baby-back ribs and cake frosting, a marsh mellow barely able to provide and care for his dependent mustache. Look at his play clip board, I bet it’s filled with chili stains and doodles of rocket ships.
Awesome.
Stone Cold Lock Of The Century… Of The Week!
If #3 was actually Tennessee, I’d pack my bags yesterday
if #3 was tennessee, she would have a baby or three strapped to the back of her outfit
What the hell guys?!?! You know that photo has 29 more teeth than if it was Tennessee.
I’m not seeing enough meth in the picture for it to be Tennessee
I’m from Tennessee. That pic is not Halloween. That is tuesday.
Okay, assuming every woman looks like that and wears that, I’m moving!
/I can dream!
Great work, especially Jaguar guy mesmerized by football.
I think it’s Henne? He’s hard to recognize without his awesome villain moustache
And the HenneSmirk!!!!!!!
That Andy Reid one killed it out of the gate, and it didn’t disappoint from there.
STRONG TAEKS!
Hot Taeks.
In Reid’s case: CHEESECAEKS!
Earthquaeks? (See: Reid, Andy as Kool-Aid Man)
*CHEESE-TAEKS!*
Actually, what Kaep is doing is standard practice in San Quintin
Looks like DeSean is campaigning for Chris Kluwe no offense.
Maybe he was doing his best McNabb impersonation from that Super Bowl he totally choked.
You’re both wrong! He’s about to do a backflip, but there wasn’t enough time left on the play clock so they had to burn a timeout. Then the trainers ran on the field to try and hide his foolish attempts with a towel.
Stupid Brandon Wheeden, he thinks he’s athletic when he’s supposed to be gritty and intelligent.
To me Number 4 looks more like
New Philadelphia Halftime show: Pretend Bull Fights!