A Complete Timeline Of The Lori Loughlin College Admissions Scandal

Well, Aunt Becky really stepped in it this time. If you’re somehow not already in the loop, actress Lori Loughlin — known for such wholesome projects as Full House, the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, and basic cable made-for-television Christmas movies — is facing up to 40 years in prison over a college bribery scandal. But how did this all happen? How did we get here? Let’s dig in with a timeline to see how this came to fruition.

January 26, 1993

Loughlin starred in the Full House season six episode titled, “Be True to Your Preschool,” alongside her onscreen husband John Stamos. In the episode, Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky get the idea to “fast track” the education of their sons, Nicky and Alex, by getting them into a prestigious upper crust preschool. To do so, the couple decides to falsify information on the application form to ensure the twins are accepted.

Clearer heads eventually prevail on TV, but it’s worth noting the resemblance to the very real-life situation in which Loughlin will later find herself.

November 27, 1997

Loughlin eloped with fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli after divorcing investment banker Michael R. Burns the previous year. The two would go on to have two children together: Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 19; and Isabella Rose Giannulli, now 20.