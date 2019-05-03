Getty Image

Lori Loughin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are both facing up to 40 years in prison on charges of mail fraud and money laundering, but somehow that’s not the main priority of the formerly squeaky clean sitcom star. According to CNN, the couple has approached at least two high-level crisis management executives to to improve their public image, which, again — will be inconsequential if they end up spending the better part of the rest of their lives behind bars.

One of the executives (who have both requested anonymity) said that Loughlin is “agonizing” over how to repair her reputation and that Martha Stewart’s comeback was referenced in their conversations. Stewart spent five months in prison in 2004 for lying to federal investigators over selling stock shares:

“She [Loughlin] has been having preliminary talks with some top crisis management firms on what she can do to change the public perception,” one of the executives told CNN. “I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work.” “It’s killing her that her squeaky clean reputation has done a total 180,” this source, who did not take Loughlin and Giannulli on as clients, said. “She reads everything that’s written about her, and she’s already thinking about how she can turn her image around.”

Well, the best of luck with that. Even if Loughlin and Giannulli do manage to evade heavy prison sentences, these are radically different times we’re living in as compared to 15 years ago. The public may not be so quick to forgive.

