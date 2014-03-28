A Lot Of People Are Upset Over The Colbert Report’s ‘Ching Chong Ding Dong’ Joke

If you watched The Colbert Report as it aired last night, you might have raised an eyebrow and maybe even flinched a little during the Sport Report segment. Specifically, while Stephen Colbert was lampooning Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for his “charm offensive” and new foundation to help appease tensions over his team’s offensive name and mascot, he resurrected his old character, Ching Chong Ding-Dong, to drive home his point about Snyder’s seemingly empty sentiment.
Whether or not that segment pissed a lot of people off is yet to be known, but the Colbert Report Twitter account Tweeted that joke by itself tonight, and anyone who didn’t watch the episode probably thought it was really F-ing offensive to Asian people. I know this because a lot of people are Tweeting about how that joke is really F-ing offensive to Asian people.
For some reason, the code for Colbert’s videos haven’t been working well, so if that video doesn’t load, you can watch it here. As for the Tweet:
Now let’s take a look at the outrage, shall we?
And it goes on and on and on. Personally, I don’t think that Colbert’s meaning behind this joke was to ignite a call for genocide like one of the people responding seems to believe, but then I’ve never been one to think for other people.
Yikes. Reminds me of a time I was playing Ping-Pong in Ding-Dang.
Sorry about the paddle in the ass!
I once heard that King Kong went to Hong Kong to play Ping-Pong but instead of using a paddle He used (and get this) his Ding-Dong.
Or as the Chinese call it – *best Christopher Walken voice* PENGH PANGH.
I love it when PC/social justice outrage machine turns against liberals.
That’s so you.
If he’s just gonna laugh it off, why did he delete the tweet?
I’m sure we’ll see an “apology” in the next day or two. Which, by your standard, makes him a racist.
You’ve gotta be a riot at parties.
You are literally racist trash.
I love it when turdmunchers like yourself believe a) there’s an actual PC/social outrage machine, b) liberals control it and c) Ty Cobb is subtle avatar conveying anything but “I’m a racist dicktroll and I love it!”
a) “Outrage machine” is hyperbole. You used it too…unless you really think I eat feces.
b) I don’t believe liberals or anyone else controls it. That’s why Colbert got in trouble for something that was obviously satire.
c) I just like the dead-ball era, man!
So apparently mocking racists makes you racist now. There are times when I cannot even begin to fathom the stupidity of some people.
those ppl would probably still laugh at “Munchma Kuchi” though
Beyond the general density of the hyper-reactionary denizens of twitter, holy shit@guy trying to co-opt the tide of rage for the LGBT community because of the Janet Mock interview. It’s almost like we watched an entirely different interview.
People without a sense of awareness or humor ruin everything.
I have a really f*cked up comment for this but I won’t say it.
I hope it involved referencing math or driving ability.
What are ya, yellah?
PUSSY.
I hope it isnt something SLANTED.
This says far more about the typical knee jerk reactions of the idiots on twitter than it does anything else. Twitter is the worst.
“Twitter is the worst” — you sound like a person who hasn’t spent time on Tumblr.
I remember those sweet, innocent days. Enjoy them, my friend.
@aliciawatkins: I love tumblr. Where do you think I get my sweet gifs?
You call an Asian “Yellowskin,” and the world explodes. You call a Native American “Redskin,” and they name a football team after it.
I guess Asians have finally reached that racial plateau where they’re too good to be mocked themselves, but it’s okay to look down on the…lesser races.
I’m with Ching-Chong Ding-Dong.
Was there any outrage over the KKK cartoon Colbert did a few weeks ago? If not why? Even Colbert seemed like he expected there to be major trouble for showing it. Weird how some items catch fire and others don’t.
he didn’t pick a line from the KKK cartoon that would seem flagrantly racist if presented by itself out of context and proceed to present it by itself out of context. plus that KKK cartoon was funny as hell.
Nothing breeds crusaders like an Internet connection.
People need a fucking sense of humor
[www.youtube.com]
Obligatory.
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
yes. thank you.
I do hope this leads to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert both going to Beijing to say “Miso Sorry!”
Holy shit, imagine what these people would say if they saw Blazing Saddles.
Or you know, watched an episode of South Park, Family Guy, It’s Always Sunny, Tosh.0, or The League
Or achieved orgasm…ever…
Etc. etc. etc.
That was my first thought. Pretending to be a racist to point out how dumb they look isn’t really that hard to understand.
Aqualad08 – I heard the Asian women can’t orgasm… (whispers) you know, b/c of their hoo-ha being sideways
While Colbert is satirizing racists, RomanCandle is actually a racist.
Slander!
I love all races. Especially whites.
When you got Suey Park coming out you, you know you’ve done something wrong. Or you know, people don’t watch the show and just react.
Shouldn’t Ms. Park be in the back of the bus?
@Horatio Cornblower, she should get off at the next stop and wok herself home.
wait, why is this offensive? i cant wait for his reaction
The anti-racism/anti-sexism lobby has noble goals, but man do they love being the fun police
Oh no, somebody prease carr the porice fol me prease.
Didn’t he already apologize for it nine years ago when he made the joke in the first place? And then immediately do it again?
So basically the one in charge of Twitter put that without context, then people just rushed to vomit whatever they had on their mind without checking the facts or just lazily kind of checking them?
Tipical day on the internet, then.
OMG :O I consider myself blah blah blah political buzzword & I just have to put my two cents in about this comedy show’s racist outburst even though it’s been doing the same joke for literally the last 10 years! BTW do you think my avatar is kawaii? It took me all morning to get that shot :3 I mean FUCK YOU COLBERT!!!
Worth mentioning that it wasn’t Colbert’s account that tweeted it. @ColbertReport is a network-run account.
Facts have no use on the internet. That gets in the way of OUTRAGEOUS OUTRAGE!
That won’t stop the intellectually slow from comparing it to Paula Deen.
Today in irony: People being PC by claiming Colbert offended “Asians”.
Which is exactly what? Israelis? Russians? Kazakhs? Afghanis? Indians? Mongolians? Maldivians? Syrians? Indonesians? Nepali? Omani? Iranians? Tajiks? Vietnamese?
Somebody explain why Americans have extremely racist professional sport team names and logos and ALSO calls people from East Asia “Asian” as is if they are the only people on the entire fucking continent? It’s like calling Africa a country. Oh, wait, we do that too.
Everyone loves righteous outrage, and there is a weird reaction-counter reaction dynamic going on. We know there are racist people in America, but many of them cover it up in reaction to the disgust open racism draws. The reaction to this is to go around ferreting out covert racism with all the pinpoint precision of the Tokyo bombing raid. As overt racism becomes less acceptable, and outright racists die off people become oversensitive because racism still exists but it’s much harder to identify.
Couple that with the pathetic rise of the internet crusaders and there you go. See also: microagressions, the NCAA ban on using Native American team names, and the redefinition of “racism” to exclude everyone who isn’t white.
This is a combination of two of my generation’s (I’m 27 biggest failings- not understanding satire, and reading one excerpt and assuming they are an expert. If you watch the whole sketch and are still outraged you are an idiot. People are getting offended at one tweet without understanding the context. I
#FreeChingChongDingDong obligatory comment/Making a comment thinking this is like twitter
Those people are such a fucking bummer.
Back in the day dumb people used to have less options to complain. It’s one of the downsides of the internet.
Apparently using Asians for satire is a slippery slope.
Excuse me, I think you mean SRIPPELY SROPE.
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
I understand why people are upset. They’ve been led to believe that no one has the right to offend them. Well done SC.
This is an exceptionally well worded comment and I plan to steal/reuse it frequently.
How dare you come in here with your adequately moderated and balanced response. This is a place of outrageous indignation. Good day sir ! I said, good day !