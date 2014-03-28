A Lot Of People Are Upset Over The Colbert Report’s ‘Ching Chong Ding Dong’ Joke

If you watched The Colbert Report as it aired last night, you might have raised an eyebrow and maybe even flinched a little during the Sport Report segment. Specifically, while Stephen Colbert was lampooning Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for his “charm offensive” and new foundation to help appease tensions over his team’s offensive name and mascot, he resurrected his old character, Ching Chong Ding-Dong, to drive home his point about Snyder’s seemingly empty sentiment.

Whether or not that segment pissed a lot of people off is yet to be known, but the Colbert Report Twitter account Tweeted that joke by itself tonight, and anyone who didn’t watch the episode probably thought it was really F-ing offensive to Asian people. I know this because a lot of people are Tweeting about how that joke is really F-ing offensive to Asian people.

For some reason, the code for Colbert’s videos haven’t been working well, so if that video doesn’t load, you can watch it here. As for the Tweet:

Now let’s take a look at the outrage, shall we?

And it goes on and on and on. Personally, I don’t think that Colbert’s meaning behind this joke was to ignite a call for genocide like one of the people responding seems to believe, but then I’ve never been one to think for other people.