Getty Image

During Sarah Silverman’s promotional rounds for her new Hulu late-night comedy show, I Love You, America, she stirred up controversy with her take on the Louis C.K. sexual misconduct scandal. The two comedians go way back, and Silverman revealed to Howard Stern that Louis had previously masturbated consensually in front of her upon his request on multiple occasions. Silverman stated that she and Louis were “equals,” and that at times, she would respond, “F*cking no, gross.” Yet at other times, she’d tell Louis that she wanted to watch and that these times were “amazing,” but Silverman insisted that she “wasn’t making excuses for him.”

One person who didn’t find this subject amazing would be comedian Rebecca Corry, one of Louis C.K.’s accusers, who tweeted in response to Silverman’s statement. Corry emphasized that she was also “his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually [harass] me.” Corry further characterized Louis as “a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Silverman swiftly got wind of Corry’s comments and publicly apologized while acknowledging that what Louis did to Corry wasn’t okay. “Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in,” she tweeted. “I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he f*cked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind.”

In further response, Corry thanked Silverman and lamented how both women couldn’t escape the Louis C.K. matter while promoting their own projects. “I can’t seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a c*nt regularly for simply telling the truth,” Corry stated. “I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this sh*t.”

In August, Louis C.K. reemerged in his stand-up capacity, nearly one year after the New York Times detailed allegations from five women who accused him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. These accusations included removing his clothes and masturbating in front of them after requesting to do so. Louis has admitted in a statement that “these stories are true” while stating that he regretted taking advantage of his position of power with these accusers.