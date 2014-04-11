LucasArts Was Making A Darth Maul Buddy Cop Adventure Before They Were Shut Down

The Star Wars prequels may have been mostly rubbish, but hey, at least they gave us Darth Maul. He was pretty cool, right? Or do we hate him now too?
Well anyways, until until quite recently LucasArts was planning to give fans another taste of the red and black guy. Developed by Red Fly, one of the companies that worked on the solid Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series, this game would have involved Darth Maul teaming up with Darth Talon for buddy cop-like adventures. That sounds, uh, interesting. Apparently George Lucas himself suggested this idea, which honestly isn’t terribly shocking (because the idea sounds kind of goofy, you see).
You can check out some footage of Darth Maul in action below…
The Darth Maul game was eventually cancelled in 2011, and of course there’s now no chance of it being revived given last year’s shutdown of LucasArts. Hey Amy Hennig, make us feel better about this and slip a little Maul into your game.
Looks like The Force Unleashed but with a double-bladed saber.
Hopefully it would have been more The Force Unleashed and not The Force Unleashed 2.
Anyway was just going to say for anyone that has watched the Clone Wars CGI cartoon, a Darth Maul game IS pretty intriguing, and has alot of possibilities. They left the ultimate fate of the character somewhat open in the end, so there could be two parts of the game, events taking place before/around Phantom Menace and….well yeah, not going to spoil Clone Wars but it could be good.
Wasn’t Dath Talon born like 110 Years after Dath Maul died? Was he going to be frozen in carbonite or would this be her great grandmother?
You could say similar things about Boba Fett. Sometimes cool looking is enough.
“He looks cool as all hell, and the double blade light saber is great as well.”
You just answered your own question.
Ive wondered that for years what was the hype about Darth Maul. He says less than ten lines i think. Im not sure I kind of blocked episodes 1-3 out of my mind. I would like Patton Oswald to be a writer on new movies. Please and Thank you. —Lemon out
He didn’t die in his first fight, and he killed a jedi master before dying. In the EU he didn’t die either.