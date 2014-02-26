Lucky California Couple Finds $10 Million In Buried Treasure In Their Backyard

A California couple found an estimated $10 million dollars in gold coins as they hiked along a path on their property in Northern California. Via ABC News:

A California couple spotted the edge of an old can on a path they had hiked many times before. Poking at the can was the first step in uncovering a buried treasure of rare coins estimated to be worth $10 million. “It was like finding a hot potato,” the couple told coin expert Dr. Don Kagan from Kagin’s, Inc. The couple hired the president of Kagin’s, Inc. and Holabird-Kagin Americana, a western Americana dealer and auctioneer, to represent them.

“We’d like to help other people with some of this money. There are people in our community who are hungry and don’t have enough to eat. We’ll also donate to the arts and other overlooked causes. In a way it has been good to have time between finding the coins and being able to sell them in order to prepare and adjust. It’s given us an opportunity to think about how to give back,” said the couple.

