The Luigi Death Stare Meme Is Now Real Cosplay Crashing Anime Expo 2014

The vicious side-eye Luigi gives his opponents in Mario Kart 8 spawned a meme which became so popular we even did a second meme roundup for it. Now there’s even cosplay of the Luigi Death Stare, as Luigi and a battery-powered car were at Anime Expo 2014, tossing a stuffed green shell at other cosplayers then mean mugging at the camera. Bonus points to the guy at 1:50 for responding as one should to this surly, toilet-snaking S.O.B.
Luigi is being cosplayed here by D-Piddy. At first I thought he might have been throwing that shell at people without their permission, then I remembered this is the same guy behind the many Dancing Deadpool videos, so he probably knows these people. Then again, many of them look genuinely surprised, and some of those Kill La Kill cosplayers are probably glad they secured their clothes with body tape.
Man, where’s a blue shell from Baby Daisy when you need it?
THEY SEE ME ROOOOOOLLIN, THEY HAAAAAATIN
Those gifs were pretty fantastic.
Fantastic.
if your just looking at the gifs do your self a favor and watch the vid. God thats funny
Cosplaying is a hobby i don’t understand and therefor: fear i’m glad someone put them in there place even if its another cosplayer
Why all these cosplayers so serious? I would be on laughing in tears if I saw this happen live without know what was coming.
Also The Stig has to be the lamest cosplay character ever.
As someone that plays a lot of conventions with a shit ton of cosplayers, I can tell you that most of them take it waaaaaaaaaaaay too seriously and will stay in character no matter what or they have a go to pose if they know there’s a camera around. It’s an odd bunch that, they’ll tell you they’re not but totally are, are super vain when it comes to their cosplay…
Luigi offers up equal-opportunity dickery @ 1:48
I got porkythesecond a happy meal the other day and it had the Luigi kart toy inside. So happy.