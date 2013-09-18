Macklemore Leads The Seahawks 12th Man Army In Updated “Can’t Hold Us” Video

Macklemore “Can’t Hold Us” with Seahawks highlights from Pete Carroll on Vimeo.
Struttin’ Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared an updated Macklemore video for “Can’t Hold Us” featuring the singer dragging the 12th Man flag around the set of THE GREY and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium installation. Warning for epileptics; the video editor went heavy on the starbursts when adding the Seahawks highlight clips, watch with caution.
Not content to just let the video rest quietly on his Vimeo page, Carroll appears to be trolling San Francisco 49ers fans who have taken to the local editorial pages to complain about the noise in Seattle.
This video (feat. @macklemore) got us & the #12s pumped up last week! https://t.co/uK3NdND8QE.. Can CenturyLink get even #LOUDER this Sun.??
— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) September 18, 2013
No word yet from Jacksonville Jaguars fans on how they plan on countering the double-threat of crowd noise and the gratuitous use of wolves in a music video this Sunday.
I’ve finally sobered up, but i may have to start drinking again in order to watch this.
Pete Carroll? Richard Sherman? Macklemore? Drew Carey? Is their some sort of asshole magnet at that stadium?
*there I mean come on.
(And, as a Bears fan, I realize our asshole magnet is fully occupied by Ashton Kutcher and Jim Belushi).
IT’S LIKE A GOATSE WHIRLPOOL.
Kutcher is a Bears fan? You’d think with his massive boner for Steve Jobs he’d be a 49ers fan no offence
Bah. Wolves and Pete Carroll are no match for Blaine Gabbert and his “particular set of skills”.
Or Chad Henne and his smirk.
Pete Carroll keeps Rusty Wilson warm. He keeps him warm.
This is nice and all but it’s no Real Rob Report
RIP RRR.
It could NOT have been easy to find four minutes of highlights from a 12-7 game. “Yeah, okay, add the punt from the end zone.”
Macklemore’s next video, helping a certain free agent land a job:
When Kerry was in high school, he thought that he could play
Cause he could throw, he could run, and tackle guys all day
He told his coach, tears rushing down his face
He said “Kerry, you’ve been on the team since May, trippin”
Yeah, so I guess coach had a point, didn’t he
All this confusion all up in Kerry’s head.
He remembers doin the math, like “I already scored today”
A confident idea of what being included meant.
But guys who went on trips with men
Had the characteristics
The general mangers all think it’s a decision
And you can get a contract if you just hide the pictures
Instagram-made, no signing at the safety position
Playing God, yeah here we go
NFL the brave, still fears the unknown
And players treated the same, somehow gets forgotten
Cause some players and fans can’t deal with a potential homo
I don’t know
And I can’t change
Who my assistant is
Even if I wanted to
My guy my guy my guy we go on trips, we go on trips, we go on trips
On this planet, David Brooks and Tom Friedman get paid big bucks to write drivel, while SoS posts for free. Our planet is fucked up.
+1
Tebow.
Still not as good as Lady’s “Yankin” video for the Atlanta Falcons.
OMG. Starbursts!!! Dat punt from the end zone!!!1!1
I want to hate this video because Seahawks.
BUT. Macklemore, the tall ship Lady Washington AND a man in a kilt.
I’m pretty sure Jacksonville’s used to the stadium being overrun with feral animals, so wolves won’t be a problem.