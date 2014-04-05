Mad Magazine Finally Heads Back To College With This Exclusive New Cover

Having read Mad Magazine for years, you kinda wonder if it is growing old with you and what the future holds. Luckily it seems that the magazine is returning to college to get some refreshing education and panty raid the dean’s mansion.
You can see the full exclusive cover image below, but be sure to check out Mad Magazine’s website for all the most up to date articles and updates on their quest for educational legitimacy.
Did Mad straight up pay for this post? How completely uninteresting.
As much as I respect the legacy, today’s MAD is not even a shadow of what it once was and it really needs a mercy killing to prevent any more erosion of its influence.
And yeah, this isn’t an article. This is an ad. And the MAD magazine I knew as a kid wouldn’t put up with this shit for one damned second.
Oh, you poor delicate dears. How heartsick you must be. Right now, the main page of Uproxx has some hard-hitting journalism about Robert Downey screening the Capt. America movie for some kids (in an insane coincidence, at your local theater now!). It invites you to “meet the actors” from the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” (on HBO tomorrow night, but it’s totally your choice what to watch!). Also, how the GoT cast “would punish” people who post spoilers (again, on HBO tomorrow, but so are many other equally fine shows!). It has an exclusive interview with Matt Weiner on his “TV viewing habits” (gosh, I wonder whether “Mad Men,” which returns in a week, makes the list?). Uproxx is giving us “a better look at” Godzilla (not an ad, purely in the interests of science!). Then there’s Jimmy Fallon’s Top Ten list for Letterman (tributes aren’t promotional clips, where’s your compassion?). And did you know that the trailer for “Expendables 3” looks like an Activia ad (this isn’t ad, it’s ABOUT an ad… get it?). Brand new “Louie” clips, WWE Monopoly (it’s “here”!), a sit-down with the writers of “Draft Day,” Marvel’s upcoming slate of movies, each of these is a fascinating glimpse into process, and a way to orient oneself within the rich tapestry of our shared culture.
But this MAD cover, that’s crossing the line.
This guy gets it.
Man, I’ve collected every MAD for the past 17 years. I remember when they were all black-and-white, when there were no ads, when an issue was $2.50. I’ve watched MAD do some serious changing, from 17 issues a year to just 6 nowadays. It’s sadly, clearly on its way out, and sooner or later I’m gonna have to watch it get put to pasture. And all I’ll have to remember it by is that hyperactive crack cocaine they have on Cartoon Network.
That’s gonna be a very sad day. From MAD….to sad.