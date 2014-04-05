Mad Magazine Finally Heads Back To College With This Exclusive New Cover

04.05.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Having read Mad Magazine for years, you kinda wonder if it is growing old with you and what the future holds. Luckily it seems that the magazine is returning to college to get some refreshing education and panty raid the dean’s mansion.

You can see the full exclusive cover image below, but be sure to check out Mad Magazine’s website for all the most up to date articles and updates on their quest for educational legitimacy.

(Via Mad Magazine)

Around The Web

TAGSeducationHead of the Classmad magazine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP