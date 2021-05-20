While politicians weigh just how deeply they want to wade into the January 6 attack at the US Capitol at the behest of former president Donald Trump, those who took part in the MAGA riot continue to find themselves arrested for various crimes committed that day. For every easily-identified Q Anon Shaman there are dozens upon dozens of more anonymous people who were caught on film breaking into the Capitol Building, assaulting security officers and other offenses.

Some of those people, though, have apparently gone to great lengths to get themselves into trouble by capturing video of them inside, boasting about it on dating sites and telling family members about their escapades in Washington. And the latest case of this is pretty absurd: a man who boasted smoking a joint inside the Capitol and disobeying officers asking him to leave.

As Raw Story detailed, Daniel Warmus was arrested in Buffalo this week on charges of violent and unlawful entry, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct at the US Capitol. And the way the FBI tracked him down was unusual to say the least: he was overheard bragging about it all and showing a video of his criminal entry while at the dentist.

Warmus, from Alden NY, was heard by the tipster telling of how he smoked a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol, the FBI criminal complaint states. The tipster said “that he/she overheard Warmus talking about his experience” which included having refused a police officer’s instructions to leave the building.” The tipster said they could hear but not see a video Warmus was playing at the dentist’s office. Warmus was heard saying he went inside the Capitol building, according to the FBI. Agents added that the tipster wanted to remain anonymous and wouldn’t respond to questions but did provide the agents with Warmus’ home and work addresses.

You can read the full FBI criminal complaint here, which is full of fun details about the “f*ck antifa” flag he carried affixed to a tree branch and other details about the investigation that led to his arrest. There are a lot of ways to get arrested for a crime, but telling on yourself while holding incriminating evidence on your phone is certainly one of the more bizarre we’ve seen in 2021.

[via RawStory]