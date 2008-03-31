The Maj’s One-Word Review of Nationals Park

(Click the picture for delicious detail)
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn!
And yes Drew, the next time I go off-topic I’ll be sure to include a butt wiping anecdote.
You have dirt under your fingernail!
/Deadspin commenter
The only thing meatier than the chili dog is your pasty hand.
Stupid flash, making me look pale.
…really, I’m just light-skinned.
Why do you Yankees put so much crap on your hot dogs?
Half-smoke, half condiments
Who does your nails?
Punter of flubby?
@ape:
It all makes sense now.
Did you wipe your ass with that hot dog?
How much was that thing? $15?
you ruined your weiner with that mustard all over it.
Maybe next time try the pulled pork sandwich
upon closer inspection, that might be cheese…
/kills self
Reminds me of the awesome BBQ Nachos they serve at the Ole Miss football games.
[shawn-knight.net]
Please. Have you ever been to the Varsity in Atlanta? Last time I was there, I got a hot dog with slaw, chili, cheese, and three more hot dogs on top of it.
Does that Nats dog come with references for a cardiologist?
Otto- The Varsity will make your shit into some foul-ass substance.
Big deal. When I go on Sunday to see Santana and Smotlz pitch I’m sitting in ALL YOU CAN EAT SEATS bitches. I win.
word verification: jjqnky
Ignore that first j and cut the dangly part off the q, and you have janky.
As in Janky Spanky.
Coincidence?
Probably.
If that’s what you were scarfing down at the game, Maj, you should have a distressing butt-wiping anecdote any minute now.
Speaking of which, BBS, when the healthiest thing on the menu are double-grease onion rings, it’s bound to cause a crisis at the other end.
it passed with flying colors
Well there’s your butt-wiping anecdote right there
20 seconds after photo: flecks of chili, cheese and onion on back of jacket of douchebag in foreground.
Nice fucking seats, by the way. You must be really well connected.
I had Hard Times instead of Ben’s, since I’d rather not pay stadium prices when I only live a few blocks from the original (and because they don’t sell little cheeseburgers at the Five Guys there).
that is totally not good for your health!
/is talking about seeing the Nationals
2-0, bitch!
This is sure to continue.
Now no more baseball talk!
@j: Yes, all these 9th-inning rallies to beat divisional rivals are doing a real number on my cardiovascular system. I don’t know how I’ll possibly cope.
Your thumb is shaped like a pathetic dong.
Isn’t everyone’s thumb shaped like a pathetic dong?
UM – so what do they call that in France? Un chien avec le fromage?
or a fucking heart attack on a bun? Your choice.
was there cheese……….in………….in that danish
whatever happened to xmas abe? did they make the mistake of allowing a ksk insider into the fold?
Hard Times is shit.
@Smurphette- I too live a couple blocks from Ben’s, and I can safely say that the chili at the stadium is the exact same.
HEY! THERE WAS THAT FUCKING LIL’ KOLBER BABY IN THE HEADER AGAIN!
The Kolber baby pop-up always reminds me of Glen Quagmire.
“Lois! How expected!”
@ otto man
Please. Atlanta ain’t a Southern city – it’s more like the Indianapolis of the South.
Atlanta is full of more Yankee-transplants than the entire state of Florida.
@daveg: I know it’s the same, I just don’t love it enough to pay higher stadium prices for it when it’s a 10-minute walk from my house :)
True, turleygirlie, but the Varsity is as native Atlanta as it gets. I think Rhett Butler built it.
fam hingers