Make Your Own Damn Bracket: 64 Random NFL Items On eBay

Much to my chagrin this is the time of the year when every post is done in bracket form. You damn lazy writers, I don’t want to to fight over which is better, pumpkin pie or angel food cake. No one wins that fight and then you have to suffer six months of gloating out of the pumpkin pie mafia and secretly hope they all overdose on nutmeg and soon. Then someone accuses you of having the palate of a draft horse in a beer bracket. Then you end up agreeing with Simmons on “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” over “My Mother The Car” and you hate when you agree with Simmons on anything, but especially when you have to login to Facebook to vote in that tourney. All of this of course is meant to distract from the uncomfortable fact that gamblers, adrenaline junkies and alumni are the ones who enjoy college basketball, because it sure isn’t for the game. Pro sports fans often get knocked for cheering for laundry, but at least it’s laundry we didn’t have to spend six figures on for the right to enjoy.
That being said, I’m a big fan of listicles and tchotchkes and there is no better excuse to bring them together than a bracket, but instead of wasting everyone’s time with multiple posts on what items made it through round by round (which we can all agree gets tiresome pretty quickly), here are 64 random items from eBay. Seed them how you want them and then pick your own damn winner.
This is great. I have an annual bet with a guy in my fantasy football league when we’re both eliminated and in the consolation round: the loser has to by the winner a random NFL related item under $25 on ebay- so basically pretty much anything in this bracket would work. The “winner,” who is also really a loser for being in the consolation round, has to display said random item in their home for the year.
“Goodrich’s incarnation for killing to people on the side of the highway aiding a trapped driver”
Sarah’s team must be losing Monday Night Football.
MUST…. RESIST URGE….. VISA….. MUST…. STAY…. IN…. POCKET….
Really want to buy the MNF pint with the reverse text.
Seriously though; size 10? That explains a few things.
He’s a DB. Size 10 should be normal, shouldn’t it?
I’m size 10. Then again, i’m only 5′ 8″.
Jeff Ireland doesn’t think so.
All of this is awesome and hilarious, but the one thing that cracked me up was the one where they made a mention that the Steelers one was missing a logo on one side. I won’t tell them either, Sarah.
When I was a kid, I thought there were two teams.
OK, maybe that was when I was a drunk teenager, but still.
I wonder why the MEDIUM sized Packers overalls aren’t a big seller?
The fact that Hooters put out a beer cozy with Gruden’s printed signature on it is a little too perfect. And it’s only a few bucks OH SHIT IT SOLD!
“CHAD PENNINGTON GAME TIME WATCH NO BOX.” Made my day.