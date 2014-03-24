Malaysia Airlines: 'All Evidence Suggests The Plane Went Down In The Southern Indian Ocean'

Getty Image

The clock is ticking and we still have no confirmed wreckage. Until we do, we can only speculate on things seen from the windows of search plane. Speaking of, Australian search planes think that they saw stuff from their windows, but what was it? Via CNN:

An Australian navy ship steamed Monday night toward the remote spot in the Indian Ocean where a surveillance plane earlier spotted two objects that could be related to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. One object is “a grey or green circular object,” and the other is “an orange rectangular object,” the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. The reports have once again raised hopes of meaningful progress in the hunt for the plane, which has gone on for more than two weeks. Flight 370 vanished over Southeast Asia on March 8 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing. On board were 227 passengers and 12 crew.

Steamed? Do ships steam to places anymore? Anyway, they found two things that may or may not be from the plane. What about the other objects that were seen by China the other day? What happened to them?

The objects are the latest in a series of sightings, including “suspicious objects” reported earlier Monday by a Chinese military plane that was involved in search efforts in the same region, authorities said. A reporter on board the Chinese plane for China’s official Xinhua news agency said the search team saw “two relatively big floating objects with many white smaller ones scattered within a radius of several kilometers,” the agency reported Monday. The Chinese plane was flying at 33,000 feet on its way back to Australia’s west coast when it made the sighting, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. So far, nothing has been definitively linked to Flight 370.

What are we going to do with you, China? Since this is just about the only story anyone is covering, I wonder what else is going on in the world. It seemed Russia invading Ukraine and claiming their land as their own seemed a lot more important, but people love mysteries and speculation. They also love to have a panel of five people guessing, and then some old guy walking around a map like he’s confused and lost in a mall.

Investigators have also released this new information about the fate of the plane. They haven’t specifically said that they have found the plane, but the reasonable conclusion has been met over its fate.

British investigators have concluded that missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370’s last position was in the middle of the Indian Ocean west of Perth, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

We’ve come to expect this being the outcome. No matter how crazy the conspiracy theory, the obvious ending was that it just crashed, but questions will remain.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines this morning released a heartbreaking statement regarding Flight 370. Via Twitter:

The same statement was sent to family members of Flight 370 passengers via text message.

