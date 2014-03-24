Malaysia Airlines: 'All Evidence Suggests The Plane Went Down In The Southern Indian Ocean'

The clock is ticking and we still have no confirmed wreckage. Until we do, we can only speculate on things seen from the windows of search plane. Speaking of, Australian search planes think that they saw stuff from their windows, but what was it? Via CNN:
An Australian navy ship steamed Monday night toward the remote spot in the Indian Ocean where a surveillance plane earlier spotted two objects that could be related to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
One object is “a grey or green circular object,” and the other is “an orange rectangular object,” the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.
The reports have once again raised hopes of meaningful progress in the hunt for the plane, which has gone on for more than two weeks. Flight 370 vanished over Southeast Asia on March 8 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing. On board were 227 passengers and 12 crew.
Steamed? Do ships steam to places anymore? Anyway, they found two things that may or may not be from the plane. What about the other objects that were seen by China the other day? What happened to them?
The objects are the latest in a series of sightings, including “suspicious objects” reported earlier Monday by a Chinese military plane that was involved in search efforts in the same region, authorities said.
A reporter on board the Chinese plane for China’s official Xinhua news agency said the search team saw “two relatively big floating objects with many white smaller ones scattered within a radius of several kilometers,” the agency reported Monday.
The Chinese plane was flying at 33,000 feet on its way back to Australia’s west coast when it made the sighting, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.
So far, nothing has been definitively linked to Flight 370.
What are we going to do with you, China? Since this is just about the only story anyone is covering, I wonder what else is going on in the world. It seemed Russia invading Ukraine and claiming their land as their own seemed a lot more important, but people love mysteries and speculation. They also love to have a panel of five people guessing, and then some old guy walking around a map like he’s confused and lost in a mall.
Investigators have also released this new information about the fate of the plane. They haven’t specifically said that they have found the plane, but the reasonable conclusion has been met over its fate.
British investigators have concluded that missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370’s last position was in the middle of the Indian Ocean west of Perth, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
We’ve come to expect this being the outcome. No matter how crazy the conspiracy theory, the obvious ending was that it just crashed, but questions will remain.
Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines this morning released a heartbreaking statement regarding Flight 370. Via Twitter:
The same statement was sent to family members of Flight 370 passengers via text message.
For all the people covering and investigating this, how do we not have a single person on the scene to confirm whether or not that debris is legit yet?
Because speculating and not having an answer keeps the ratings up.
All this time is wasted flying for minimal amounts of time & waiting for search vessels to arrive as freighters only travel so fast in terrential waters. Of all the talk of technology involved there has yet to be mention or the sending of submarines. It seems the more time lapses without answers more rediculous conjecture is considered. In crisis, stay rational to appropriate solutions. Obviously Flight 370 isn’t airborne & it certainly didn’t continue north over lands. Countries are airspace happy & would have instantly scanned foreign aircraft. With those possibilities ruled out. Anywhere in the Indian Ocean, especially between Antarctica & South Africa is the route unexplored. It’s repeated that this is the most remote area of Earth, yet short range craft are dispatched expected to produce results with minimal search time. Doesn’t make sense. Submarines are plentiful & more up to this task. If “they” truly want the Orange Box, subs have sonar among other cutting edge technology to find it quicker than a primitive fisherman’s approach. Moreover subs can sustain the area for months rather than these planes’ mere three hours!