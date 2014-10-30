Male Fox News Hosts Try, Fail To Wrap Their Heads Around The Viral Catcalling Experiment

Ever since earlier this week when a viral video hit the internet of what an average woman experiences while walking around New York City, reactions have varied. While many women feel vindicated that what they experience on, often, a daily basis is finally being brought into ugly light — many others, like Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che for instance, still don’t seem to understand what the big deal is.
But what, you may be asking yourself, do the male talking heads at Fox News think about the video? Because a topic has not been fully explored until a bunch of sheltered white dudes have had their say on the matter. Excellent question. On yesterday’s The Five, co-hosts Eric Bolling, Greg Gutfield and Bob Beckel tried and failed to wrap their heads around the plight of the modern woman like monkeys trying to solve an advanced algebra problem.
Right out of the gate, Bolling declares that he doesn’t see anything disrespectful about the video while Gutfield goes to to explain the “simple science” (hoooo boy) behind catcalls — which is nothing by the time they get to Beckel, who goes so far as to compliment the catcalls by adding his own: “Damn, baby, you’re a piece of woman.”
Well ladies, we tried. You can watch the segment below:
I was gonna watch these embedded videos, but then I just decided to shove a pencil in my eye.
Same.
Well, dear men now you have Fox News on your side.
You’re right: “sheltered white dudes” are the REAL problem here.
In the college educated, white yuppieland this woman hails from, catcalling is frowned upon. But for the guys in Harlem and the South Bronx, this sort of behavior is clearly more acceptable.
It’s almost like the perfect metaphor for the gentrification of ostensibly left-wing cities. In a decade or so, all of New York will be like Williamsburg and Murray Hill, and the catcalling dudes will be priced out to Newark. I’m sure they’ll get stopped-and-frisked on the way out, though.
I’d assume by that point the rent for a studio will be roughly 10K a month.
Yeah, I’m not really sure what they’re trying to prove with this video. 100 catcalls in 10 hours averages out to 10 people saying something per hour, in the busiest city in the country, when she was walking around for the sole purpose of eliciting those responses. Not to mention that NYC is not exactly known for the politeness of its residents.
I sympathize but it’s bizarre because the rare times (okay – every other day) a random woman compliments me I feel fuckin awesome.
It’s always been interesting to me though how in other places saying ‘hi’ or ‘good morning’ and making eye-contact is considered good manners but if it happens in NYC people will immediately react with suspicion and hostility.
Anyway, I didn’t have any plans to harass random women today so I figured I had a few minutes to post.
Haha @dand3 “she was asking for it”.
Nussy well technically she was asking for it. She is part of an organization that wants to end street harassment and so this experiment was to show that it exists, So she did want them to catcall herm to prove her point
DeezNuts. A few things
1. You are very confused about how the situation works. You can’t simply reverse the role and say things like “oh well I feel awesome if a woman compliments) because that’s not how it works. Women don’t have an equal social place as men. If you want to know the experience rather then imaginign a random woman complimenting you imagine Rush Limbaugh complimenting you while leering directly at your crotch.
2. No. In fact in quite a lot of places a random stranger suddenly trying to chat you up is considered a highly weird and suspicious act. and prolonged eye contact is considered also extremely not ok.
“Hey Beckel, why don’t you slide dem suspenders over to the side so I can see dem bologna nipples. Mmmm, I got something you can replace that pomade with to keep that pompadour stiff. You ever see ‘There’s Something About Mary’? Yeah, you just let me jowl fuck you and I’ll work up a nice batch of product for your hair, my chubby little sex cherub.”
Never leave. Always making me laugh.
Bloody men hey Stacey. What are they like. (I’m just trying to fit in)
This isn’t exactly an exclusive problem to women. Who know who else gets cat calls throughout the night? Charlie Day. He used this negative experience to create Kitten Mittens, and I know we’re all thankful for that.
I think they’re just mad women don’t accost them when they’re walking down the street.
I’ll just leave this here as it is both relevant and worth the read – [www.theawl.com]
Who would have thought that a video created in order to stir up controversy would in fact stir up controversy?
Oh, good lord. I despise FOX FAKE NEWS, but I’m having trouble wrapping my head around this one, too.
Just to be clear, it’s no longer socially acceptable to say hello to someone you don’t know?
Not that I don’t necessarily disagree, but to be fair, the kind of hello a strange dude would be giving to some random woman on the street generally isn’t the kind the dude would hope would lead to some casual conversation about the weather and local sports teams.
There are better places to hit on women, IMO, if that’s what you’re looking for. Trying to stop one from walking just to “greet them seems kinda creepy.
Sine when did it become socially acceptable to chat up random strangers who are walking on the street? I mean it’s one thing to ask for the time or directions to somewhere but to try and hit on a random woman who is simply walking by? I don’t know in what kind of a barn you were raised but this is NEVER socially acceptable
I think these ladies make the most sense about this.
[www.youtube.com]
There’d be more catcalls except somehow all of the white men but one were edited out of the video.
[www.slate.com]
So whatever point they’re trying to make, fuck them.
That was the first noticeable thing that occurred to me while watching. The video actually makes Fox news not hilariously wrong. So yeah, fuck them.
@The Sexy Cousin of Wolfman Rob
Gotta love his defense
“We got a fair amount of white guys, but for whatever reason, a lot of what they said was in passing, or off camera,” or was ruined by a siren or other noise. The final product, he writes, “is not a perfect representation of everything that happened.” That may be true but if you find yourself editing out all the catcalling white guys, maybe you should try another take.”
Really, the sirens and noise only happened when a white dude hit on her?
Fuck off.
Everyone who says “what’s the big deal?” is being short sighted. Don’t look at this video as “this is what happened this one time” but “this is what it’s like every day, everywhere.”
This is an a peak into the life of many women. Imagine this every single day of your life everywhere you go. Walking down the sidewalk (not to mention walking down the sidewalk at night… scary), on a train, on a plane, subway, bus, coffee shop, grocery store, mall… EVERYWHERE. It is inescapable for most women. And this can lead to other more dangerous confrontations where if the girl ignores the guy, then SHE is a bitch for not acknowledging him. It can be pretty rough.
This wasn’t meant to show the only example, but one example. If I had to deal with a bunch of idiots “saying ‘hi'” every day I walked to work (or did just about anything else in my life outside the confines of my home) I would freak out.
It kind of pisses me off that the video is about as right as Fox news. Woof. At least I know what everyone is talking about now.
I am glad I live on the west coast. We only cat call Sasquatches.