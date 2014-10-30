Male Fox News Hosts Try, Fail To Wrap Their Heads Around The Viral Catcalling Experiment

Ever since earlier this week when a viral video hit the internet of what an average woman experiences while walking around New York City, reactions have varied. While many women feel vindicated that what they experience on, often, a daily basis is finally being brought into ugly light — many others, like Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che for instance, still don’t seem to understand what the big deal is.

But what, you may be asking yourself, do the male talking heads at Fox News think about the video? Because a topic has not been fully explored until a bunch of sheltered white dudes have had their say on the matter. Excellent question. On yesterday’s The Five, co-hosts Eric Bolling, Greg Gutfield and Bob Beckel tried and failed to wrap their heads around the plight of the modern woman like monkeys trying to solve an advanced algebra problem.

Right out of the gate, Bolling declares that he doesn’t see anything disrespectful about the video while Gutfield goes to to explain the “simple science” (hoooo boy) behind catcalls — which is nothing by the time they get to Beckel, who goes so far as to compliment the catcalls by adding his own: “Damn, baby, you’re a piece of woman.”

Well ladies, we tried. You can watch the segment below: