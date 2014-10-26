Man Banned From Houston Starbucks Retaliates By Throwing Chihuahua At Store Window

Larry McHale was banned from a Houston Starbucks three months ago for disruptive and harassing behavior. Last week, the 46-year-old returned to the same coffee spot to his exact his revenge.

However, it appears McHale’s rowdy antics have escalated to actual animal cruelty: He’s been accused of drunkenly hurling a Chihuahua at one of the store’s windows. Per KHOU 11 News:

Witnesses feared the dog would not survive after watching the impact Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. … Larry McHale was arrested outside the Starbucks at 8821 Westheimer after employees called 9-1-1. Police aren’t even sure if the dog even belongs to him. “It was so loud, the window sounded like it was going to break,” said Starbucks manager Jasmine Hyder. “He’s like, you don’t care about humans. You only care about a dog.” … According to witnesses, he was yelling and smashed a bottle on the ground before the incident. “It’s an innocent dog, and you sabotaged the dog’s life for no reason,” added Hyder.

McHale has since been charged with animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, the four-pound Chihuahua, who’s now been dubbed “Starbucks”, was taken in by the city of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Facility. The dog suffered a broken back leg and will require at least $1,000 worth of surgery in order to recover, but witnesses say it’s lucky to even be alive considering McHale’s violent attack.

KHOU 11 News via Gawker