The Five Best Superman Comics For New Readers

Superman is drawing huge crowds as Man of Steel takes off in theaters and people argue about whether or not they liked it. Some, meanwhile, just want to get into Superman comics and aren’t sure where to start. Never fear: We’ve got the best Superman comics for you to read, to get a sense of the Big Blue Boy Scout.
First we should preface this by saying that quite a few Superman comics are available on Comixology and on Kindle, but that you should really find your local comics shop and buy books there, not least because they’ll point you towards other books you might like. But, if all else fails, we’ve included links where appropriate. Starting with…
<!–pagetitle:The Man Of Steel–>
This isn’t the comic that the movie is based on. Well, arguably. Instead, this is the 1980s retelling of Superman’s origin that defined Superman for new readers. DC chose to step away from the old, goofy comic book universe they’d developed for a more adult setting with one of the first comics events, Crisis on Infinite Earths. Basically they wanted to stop writing the kinds of plotlines that showed up in Superdickery, and tell something adults would read.
As a result, Luthor was now a respected businessman, Lois was no longer a doormat, and Superman himself is a bit more dapper and intelligent. It’s one of the key books of the 1980s, and largely defined Superman for years to come. And as a companion piece…
<!–pagetitle:Whatever Happened To The Man Of Tomorrow?–>
Widely seen as the last “Silver Age” comic, this book was created by the Superman dream team of Alan Moore and Curt Swan. Curt Swan, for decades, drew Superman before being brutally and summarily ditched by DC in favor of, well, The Man Of Steel and John Byrne’s reboot. It’s something some fans are still angry over, and something that broke the heart of Swan himself.
The net result, a story told in Superman #423 and Action Comics #583, is essentially what happens when all those silly villains and assorted brightly colored nutjobs Superman fought for thirty years finally get it together and ruthlessly go after him.
The results are best defined as… ugly, and with this and Man Of Steel, much of the groundwork was laid for a new, more mature style of comics storytelling. Along with The Dark Knight Returns and Watchmen, it’s one of the books that changed how comics were read and seen by both fans and the public.
<!–pagetitle:Action Comics #775–>
Another question about Superman that’s rarely asked… exactly how relevant is Superman to the modern era? Do truth and justice matter in a world where both are for sale and sneered at?
Joe Kelly answered that question in Action Comics #775, a story about a new supergroup called the Elite. Bloody-minded, cruel, and violent, the Elite call out Superman and dare him to stand up to their idea of “justice.”
It’s a story about what happens when you push a decent man too far, and also one about principles. In of itself, it’s a memorable read, but put into a larger context, it’s a compelling look at how hard it can be to be moral when there’s the constant temptation not to be.
<!–pagetitle:Superman Annual #11: For The Man Who Has Everything–>
What does Superman want? Sure, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way”, but what about what he wants as a person? It’s a question that comes up every Christmas for the Justice League, that everyone has a different answer for, but in Alan Moore’s story, the definitive answer is that Superman, more than anything else, doesn’t want to be Superman.
What follows is a psychological exploration of what drives Superman, and what he might have become if Krypton had never exploded. It was, and remains, a poignant look at why superheroes do what they do… and why they may not be able to choose their own fates.
<!–pagetitle:All-Star Superman–>
Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, after all that, actually went in a completely different direction with this series. Essentially, Morrison took the book back to its somewhat campy roots, taking ideas from the 50s and 60s and demonstrating that it’s character that anchors these books. Morrison gives what should be absurd cheese a warmth and heart that makes this twelve-issue series some of the best Superman comics for both new readers and old fans alike.
These aren’t the only Superman stories, of course, but they’re a good start. Got some ideas about what books should have made the cut? Let us know in the comments!
Good list Dan, you nailed ’em. All-Star Superman is the comic book everyone should to read after Watchman and Dark Knight Returns (as well as Morrison’s enitre Animal Man run, IMO)
Jeph Loeb’s Superman for All Seasons as well as Batman/Superman: Public Enemies should get a a shout out
As should Mark Millar’s Superman: Red Son
But you kept it to THE 5 that define Superman.
Ditto on “Red Son.” I’ve never handed that to someone and not had them enjoy it.
Isn’t weird how Loeb can knock it out of the park so hard on those Batman stories, a couple Superman stories, and just seem like a confused hack so much of the rest of time? I wish he’d just stick to themes like colors/holidays and work only with Tim Sale.
I think Loeb is best when he cribs from an established framework. SUPERMAN FOR ALL SEASONS kind of works its way around the MAN OF STEEL miniseries, the two Batman stories swipe from Year One, The Godfather, and the already established origins of Robin and Two-Face. They’re good work, mind, you, just clever reworks.
I liked his stuff on Superman/Batman though, just because it felt more like a comic version of an animated series even when it touched on standard continuity.
@Jake, seriously. His takes on Batman are some of the best stories about the Dark Knight, but his Marvel stuff is just utter trash. I can’t remember a comic book story that made me as angry as his run on the Ultimates and Ultimatum.
“Red Son” and “For All Seasons.” absolutely! “All Star Superman” is one of the greatest Superman stories I’ve ever read, and I like to think I’ve read them all.
I would also recommend these:
Alex Ross and Mark Waid, “Kingdom Come”
Francis Yu and Mark Waid, “Birthright”
Dave Gibbons and Steve Rude, “World’s Finest”
Alex Ross/Doug Braithwaite and Jim Krueger, “Justice”
Matt Wagner, “Trilogy.”
“Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” is easily my favorite mainstream DC read. That said, I think there’s a certain amount of familiarity/nostalgia needed to really get it. I’ve tried passing it around to friends trying to get into comics and it doesn’t seem to resonate with them as much as say “The Dark Knight Returns” or “Man of Steel.”
I think it gets people’s attention, in my experience. But I can see why it needs nostalgia to work.
There’s probably things like this all over the web that I’m too lazy to look for, but I know I can’t be the only one who noticed that MAN OF STEEL hit a whole lotta plot points shared by JJ’s STAR TREK reboot. Yes, yes, hero’s journey cliche and all that but I mean the similarities are on point, and it really bothered me about 2/3 of the way in when Dr. Hamilton brings up a “singularity” and of course, we need some expository pepper to remind us, yep, it’s a black hole, and we’re resolving this very Nero-esque situation with a very Nero-esque conclusion.
I liked it, but I could probably do 2,000 words on why MAN OF STEEL wasn’t made for me or my generation, why that bothered critics and DC diehards so much, and why in the end, it’s just the way things are.
Don’t worry, I know what TLDR means.
And yeah, I know it’s technically off THIS topic, but it’s MAN OF STEEL related and I haven’t had but 5 free minutes all weekend.
I grew up on Supes, though, and I loved the movie. I dunno, I think people just want very different things from the character.
No no, I liked the movie, really did. I just didn’t care for some of the lazier story points and it’s possible for me to enjoy something like Superman/Batman/Bond/Star Wars/whatever while still realizing I’m no longer the target audience. Well, for Bond maybe I am, that always skewed older.
On topic, these are excellent choices along with RED SON.
But I did enjoy the New 52 reboot SUPERMAN AND THE MEN OF STEEL for what it was, particularly that Clark Kent isn’t a stuffed suit. He’s a bit too Peter Parkery at first, but the take grows on you. The movie could have used some of its influence. It would have been much more organic if Jimmy Olsen were the online newsgroup guy who leaks Lois’s alien story, and even more believable if Clark hooked up with that guy’s website rather than strutting into the Planet with a pair of specs a few days after Perry and Lombard saw him mack down Lois–particularly when the film establishes that Pete Ross can recognize Clark in costume in the middle of IHOP Armageddon after not having seen him for 15 years.
Also good was the LAST SON arc with an assist from Richard Donner, culminating in Action Comics Annual #11, where we get the closest thing to “movie Zod” that we’d ever gotten in continuity, plus Lex Luthor putting together a Kryptonian hit squad that actually gets the job done.
Goddamit, I didn’t want to ramble…
As much as I’m not a huge Morrison fan these days, he nailed it with All Star Superman. I absolutely love that he gave Superman’s entire origin on one page, in four panels, using only eight words. THAT’S how well-known the origin is!
On the flip side of that, I’d say anyone coming out of the film who wants to read a “modern” origin should get Superman: Birthright (they even picked up a few cues from it for the film – if only they had adapted more from it).If nothing else it’ll make Mark Waid feel better.
Just came here to mention it. While I don’t necessarily agree with all complaints Mark Waid has about the movie, I did think Birthright was pretty great take on the origin story. It also has Leinil Yu’s fantastic art.
I loved the first 18 issues of the Action Comics re-release, though. Lots of Morrisonian mind-fuckery going on in there!
Superman: Birthright is pretty awesome.
pretty surprised it wasn’t on the list.
I enjoyed it, but I was trying to limit myself to ONE take on the origin. Otherwise we’re here all week. :-)
Hey seitz thanks for not putting superman: earth one in this list. JMS is the worst
I thought it was pretty good. Vol 2 was not so great, but I enjoyed the first one.
3 of the 5 on your list have been adapted into animated form by Bruce Timm. And I think Alan Moore’s Man of Tomorrow storyline would make a good animated feature as well.
Some great non-Superman Superman stories:
Astro City Vol 1: Life In the Big City
Alan Moore’s Supreme and Tom Strong
Also, #5 made a kick-ass episode of Justice League: Unlimited!
I’m probably going to buy a copy of Last Son. Really loved it when I read it years ago. Apparently a lot of fanboys hate it and compare it to Superman Returns (a bit unfairly).
While it’s not marketed as a Superman comic, I think Kingdom Come is an essential Superman story.
Same. I liked All-Star Superman but I didn’t LOVE it as much as other people seem to.
The Death of Superman? I grew up a second generation comic book fan, and that was the first story that made me give a shit about the character at all. And, as everyone is saying, Red Son. For sure.