'Man Of Steel' Kept A Shazam Movie From Happening

Man Of Steel is a controversial movie among nerds, although making $660 million worldwide does sort of end the conversation. And it’s about to become more controversial, as it apparently derailed the Shazam movie.
Peter Segal, the man who would direct Shazam, talks a bit about the project while discussing his new movie Grudge Match. Turns out, Warner Brothers prefers Superman, according to the interview with Coming Soon:
After Superman Returns, it seemed like there was a moment of time when Shazam might see the light of day. Now that Superman is reinvigorated and going up against Batman, I think it’s difficult for DC to figure out how to launch the character…
This is somewhat symptomatic of how DC handles the character in general. Ever since they took over the character in the 1970s, they’ve had trouble fitting him into the comics. On the other hand, the original comics have a lot of fans, so you’d think they’d try a movie. Just not a TV series, guys; that ship has sailed.
The animated universe of DC does a pretty okay job with Shazam. He’s a character that can rival Superman, but the body of this being belongs to a naive boy. There’s a lot you can do with that, as evidenced by Kingdom Come, Injustice, his episodes on Justice League Unlimited… but a standalone? I dunno, I’m kind of surprised if people really want to see him getting his own movie. He’s more interesting in a Justice League context than a solo context.
They kept Peter Segal from making a Shazam movie? This is one of their better corporate decisions.
I always thought Black Adam was the more interesting character. Get Neill Blomkamp to make a documentary style film like District 9 about Black Adam overthrowing a militant dictatorship in Kahndaq.
Cool idea. Wasnt there talk of Dwayne Johnson playing black Adam?
There was, and you’re right. That’d be a way better movie.
Ironically, Cap was one of my favorite characters on JLU.
I think a large part of the problem is also the confusion about the character’s name and origin… So many people think his name is Shazaam, and it is the name of his comic series as well…
Yeah, the whole “Captain Marvel” debacle didn’t do much for the character.
Wasn’t he officially renamed Shazam in New 52?
So wait, they OFFICIALLY changed his name to the word he can’t say without losing his powers? Makes sense.
Seriously? A fucking Shazam movie? A goddamn kid turning into a even duller Superman knockoff? This was an actual option and there is no Wonder Woman movie ? Fuck you DC
I mean, who doesn’t want to see a film about a young boy and his older, wizard friend that “enters” the boy when he says his name?
Shazam! Master of the Nightman!
If you saw Grudge Match or any Peter Segao movie you would be thanking your lucky stars he is being held off this. Man can’t direct a dog barking convincingly.
P.s. That’s not an exaggeration, in Grudge Match he just randomly cuts to a dog for not reason at one point
To be fair, that entire movie and its concept was a mess from the start. The entire premise is to remind you, constantly, that its cast were in two classic films.
Yeah but Stallone took that same premise and made a pretty great movie in Rocky Balboa that reignited his career. Segal took the premise and made an abortion of cinema.
He didn’t try at all, bad premise or no
I am huge Sly fan. Always have been. Being born in 1984, I’ve always hated the fact that I never got to see him in theaters in his prime (same goes for all 80’s action stars). So I’ve been beyond stoked since Sly’s career re-surged with “Balboa”. That being said, should I bother with Grudge Match? On the one hand, I actually liked BTTH and EP (even if they weren’t GREAT), and the theater closest to my house has 5 dollar Wednesdays. On the other hand, it ain’t getting favorable reviews, and Sly has never had a successful comedy. Also I’m not a fan of Kevin Hart either, which based on the trailers looks like half the appeal of the movie.
I am the same way. Loved his resurge and will always be a fan. But Grudge Match is the worst kind of movie. It’s a quick cash in with little thought put in the story, the characters or even the jokes. Worst Stallone and De Niro are really trying which makes the terrible story stand out even more. To make matters worse the film tries every cheap trick to try and force emotions from introducing a cute kid, to a long lost love, to a popular comedian (and I like Hart.) It hurts me to say how bad Grudge Match is and yet, here we are.
By the way, the screen cap above is from Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam which was a really fun watch. It was on Netflix when last I checked and was well worth the short run-time.