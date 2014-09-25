Man, The Xbox One In Japan Is Just… Sad

Previously, we showed you pictures of the less-than-enthusiastic launch the Xbox One received in the land of the Rising Sun. Since then, well, let’s just say it’s a really bad time to be selling Microsoft’s Xbox in Japan.
How bad? According to Kotaku, the Xbox One sold 1,314 units in Japan last week. Even though Japan is in the middle of a massive hardware sales slump, that’s still, well, really bad. Like “Getting waxed like a bikini model by the Wii U” bad.
The problem is threefold. One is historical; the Xbox has just never done well in Japan for a wide variety of reasons technical, cultural, and otherwise. The second is, well, they’re not marketing any games that the Japanese gamer wants to play. It’s easy to forget, with the Western dominance of sales cycles, that Japan has a very different gaming industry and a very different type of gamer; compare the popularity of Yokai Watch over there to how it sells over here.
The third is that everybody’s getting pantsed by mobile right now in Japan. It’s just that, apparently, as mobile developers are going around and yanking down trousers, some people get a bonus wedgie.
What’s the difference between Western and Japanese gamers? What types of games do they tend to play?
I’m curious about that as well.
THey have a damn game based on Kancho, which is a playground game in which you make a steeple with the index finger of each hand and shove it up someones unsuspecting butt. No lie. I would post a link, but comments here are funny about that.
Typically one has much more tentacle themes.
Here’s a look at the Media Create sales going back a while:
[gematsu.com]
The two big things to note: Handhelds are way more popular than in the West, and series like Yokai Watch and Dragon Quest are big deals where here they’re obscure if they even get a release.
Mr. Mosquito.
I wonder if the Japanese are racist (nationalist?) in some sense. Most American products do poorly in Japan, the only major exception is candy/chocolate, and fast food.
Japan has always been pretty nationalist, sort of there thing being a small island nation that is powerful.
And Spider-Man. The Japanese love Spider-Man
@MulliganNY Seriously. I didn’t see that in action until a group of Japanese tourists blew through my FLCS while I was there. Apparently it’s kind of hard to find complete runs of the books over there, so they were looking for anything they could get. Also, it’s very strange to talk with a person for whom English is a second language, but can pronounce Bill Sienkiewicz better than you can.
Watch gaijin goomba on YouTube if you really wanna understand Japan’s taste differences in video games and culturally in general
