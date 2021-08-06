While speaking at a Republican event in Alabama this week, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene earned cheers from the crowd after saying that it might be “one of the most unvaccinated states” in America. Considering the drastic spike in COVID cases that’s been ravaging southern states like Alabama and particularly Florida, you would think that label would be a bad thing, but welcome to the intense partisan divide when it comes to the COVID vaccine.

You can hear the Alabama crowd proudly cheer its unvaccinated status in the opening of the video below, which is loaded with controversial remarks by Greene:

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9 — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021

Right after touting Alabama’s prominent refusal to get the COVID vaccine, Greene suggested a dangerous solution to door-to-door initiatives proposed by President Biden as the White House takes an active roll in stemming the increase in cases from the Delta variant. Via Mediaite:

Rep. Taylor Greene similarly mongered fear, saying, “well, Joe Biden wants to talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door, to knock on the door” and ask for private information, including whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not. “What they don’t know is in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights. And we’re not really big on strangers showing up at our door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.”

Just to be clear, President Biden simply proposed an awareness campaign to let Americans know how and where they can get vaccinated, nothing more, nothing less, and Marjorie Taylor Greene heavily implied that those attempts should be met with gunfire. Apparently, the virus isn’t killing enough people, so we need to add gunplay to the mix. Great advice, Marj.

(Via David Pakman on Twitter)