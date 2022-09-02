As Republicans continue to freak out over Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia where he specifically called out “MAGA forces” as a threat to democracy, Marjorie Taylor Greene took things to a whole other level by tweeting out a video of Biden as Hitler. Using footage from Thursday’s night speech with its red backdrop that suddenly has right-wingers concerned with Nazi imagery, Greene shared the doctored video, which still remains active despite Twitter flagging it for having “potentially sensitive content.”

Via Mediaite:

The video shows an actor resembling the president except with a Hitler-esque patch of facial hair below his nose, standing in front of a photoshopped background from Biden’s speech with swastikas added. The audio seems to be a clip from one of Hitler’s speeches, although that has not been verified. (Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor does not wish to spend my Friday morning listening to hours of that hateful oratory in order to precisely identify the clip but the voice certainly sounds like Hitler and the content, best I can translate with the poor audio quality, does match his usual topics.)

Not content with just posting the doctored video, Greene wrote the following in the caption: “What we all saw tonight from Biden. I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look ‘tough’ while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state. Or it’s real.”

To the surprise of no one, the Biden video originated from an anti-vaxxer Twitter account who loves “offensive” “humor.” (Did both those words require sarcastic quotes? Yes.)

(Via Mediaite)