Marjorie Taylor Greene’s upsetting plenty of Republicans lately with her incoherent rants on COVID restrictions, which she’s repeatedly compared to the Holocaust. She’s even willingly taken a fine to refuse wearing a mask on the House floor while suggesting that Nancy Pelosi’s making her wear the Star of David. Well, Greene took a slight break from that subject on Thursday night during a Georgia rally (alongside Matt Gaetz, of course) to talk about the U.S.-Mexico border.

As one might imagine, Greene put her own tasteless spin on the issue. She decided to put on a “Mexican accent” after declaring (of Democrats), “They’re in the business of helping the cartels! The cartels love the Democrats.” She then suggested that progressives are friendly with drug lords. “Yeah, they’re down there like this: ‘We’re makin’ a lot of money off of Biden. Joe Biden!’ That’s my really bad Mexican accent.”

It was… not good. In fact, people struggled to process the spectacle of what seemed like the worst stand-up comedy routine ever.

My brain has no idea how to even begin to process this. pic.twitter.com/KwGVqrJLq7 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 28, 2021

… rep. marjorie taylor greene calls this her "really bad mexican accent." fact check: true.pic.twitter.com/oDAsIFnV6z — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) May 28, 2021

This is a United States Representative to Congress. This is how far the Republican party has sunk in service to their lust for power. https://t.co/CnyPOI6V3Y — Herr Dr. Prof. Emeritus ₥Ɇ₦₮₳Ⱡ ₩ł₥₱ (@timrchurch) May 28, 2021

Right now I'm on Team "shine the light on them, till the GOP deals with them."

I think shame the GOP leadership till they unequivocally denounce them, not just the incidents. pic.twitter.com/qyJrKfW6X9 — Bob Kasamakas (@bobkasamakas) May 28, 2021

Inevitably, though, Greene went back to referencing her previous Holocaust talk. “You know Nazis were the National Socialist Party,” she declared. “Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party.”

Greene, moments later: "You know Nazis were the National Socialist Party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party." pic.twitter.com/YgYi95jaZu — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 28, 2021

Previously, Greene tweeted about a grocery store that planned to identify employees who’d been vaccinated, presumably so that customers would feel more comfortable in stores. “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene complained. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.” Yep, there’s no convincing her otherwise.