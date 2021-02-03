Oh Twitter, you never, ever stop being strange. Amid all of the Golden Globes ruckus this morning, a true controversy arose when someone decided to stir up dirt about Miss Piggy. More specifically, they compared the lovable pig to incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a QAnon megafan who’s often seen in MAGA-supporting attire like a “stop the steal” mask. She’s a proud conspiracy theorist who harasses mass-shooting survivors and generally spreads misery around aplenty. So, some hard feelings were to be expected when a Twitter user posted a “Separated at birth?” caption alongside photos of Greene and Piggy with similar attire and styling.

Before too long, Miss Piggy began to (strangely) trend under politics on Twitter.

Yes, I would like to talk politics today pic.twitter.com/gXzB4gIuq6 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 3, 2021

It’s not a great comparison, of course. It’s meant to outrage somebody, and it worked, but maybe not as intended? Miss Piggy is a beacon of positivity and class. She may not be entirely peaceful, but she wouldn’t hurt anyone and certainly would not help incite an insurrection. Nope, Miss Piggy is “an incomparable legend,” and people are offended that someone suggested that this is a “slam” against Greene. In fact, Twitter feels that this comparison has had the opposite effect.

DO NOT compare Miss Piggy, the incomparable legend in all things for all time, to Marjorie Taylor Green as if it is some kind of slam. NO. pic.twitter.com/rqMzUPlRiv — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 3, 2021

Oh HELL naw, you did not come for Miss Piggy? She is and has always been That Bitch and she would HI-YA this insurrection-loving nutcase. https://t.co/OKEfANjHBU — The Funky Abolitionist (@420AttyChicago) February 3, 2021

Leave #MissPiggy out of this.

She is far more intelligent and classy https://t.co/YcBbTQ7AyG — Yaggerdang67 (@yaggerdang67) February 3, 2021

Oh man, I’d be scared now! @MissPiggy gonna whup some ass when she sees this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/TpqgbH4yNY — Jerms (@Jerms_78) February 3, 2021

Oh no! She’s got morals and ethics! pic.twitter.com/gjTOtKFUTn — Spring because after WINTER comes 🌞 (@summer7570) February 3, 2021

You will NOT insult my hero @MissPiggy like that! pic.twitter.com/vRrX6f8GwT — Nancy (@CampaignSick) February 3, 2021

Never in a thousand years. Miss Piggy oozes charm and je ne sais quois. Marjorie Taylor Greene will spend her life searching for trash at the trailer park. #MissPiggy — Cirellan (@Cirellan) February 3, 2021

It’s only Wednesday, and it sure feels like a Friday on Twitter.