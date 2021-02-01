Freshman Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been in the news almost constantly since she took office in early January, and for good reason: She’s a QAnon supporter with a long history of dangerous social media posts, from spreading conspiracy theories to calling for the execution of people who are now her colleagues. Calls have been ramping up for her to resign or be expelled from Congress, but on Sunday night, she tweeted out what she alleged was a sign of support. Problem is, no one believed it was legit.

As the Northeast was blanketed in snow, Greene took to Twitter, posting a picture of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument looming in the background. Someone had written a hashtag in the snow: #StandwithMTG.

Thing is, pretty much no one believed that it was the work of a stranger who wanted to show their support for a widely deplored congressperson. Instead the many who quote-tweeted her lodged the same accusation: That she had almost certainly done it herself, taken a picture of it, and passed it off as someone else’s handiwork:

LMAO YOU CAN TELL SHE MADE IT There are foot prints that are made to make it "look" like they walked away but you can tell she and her friend cam right back to take the photo https://t.co/0ysLSgT6Xt — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 1, 2021

This is like the time Eric Trump posted a photo of the words “Erics Dad Loves Him Bester and Eric Haz A Huge Peenus” written in the snow. https://t.co/IbaCtNI4dq — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 1, 2021

So we're all in agreement that she just made that herself right https://t.co/Q9RQhssFhD — Cal 🇺🇸🍦🦀 (@politi__cal) February 1, 2021

Girl ain’t nobody make that shit 🤣 https://t.co/a61Tufbh0k — Krynzeighe 🍑 (@KrissieTX) February 1, 2021

DC is so crazy. I was literally standing in that exact spot yesterday and it's so weird to think that if I was standing there today, I would see a freshman Congresswoman writing a message in the dirt with her shoe https://t.co/Q9RQhssFhD — Cal 🇺🇸🍦🦀 (@politi__cal) February 1, 2021

Some simply posted the beloved Nathan Fielder image of him claiming to be hanging with friends who are obviously just off-screen.

Some made jokes about her anti-Semitic theory about space lasers causing California’s wildfires.

Was this written by a space laser? https://t.co/MOlSeSOQLW — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 1, 2021

Others responded in kind.

And others did not think someone who has harassed survivors of school massacres should get the luxury of jokes.