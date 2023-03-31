Marjorie Taylor Greene recently urged her fellow MAGA devotees to ignore Trump’s call for chaos in the event of his arrest. Now that the indictment has actually happened, however, she’s not exactly the portrait of calmness. True, she is not telling people to “fight like hell,” but she is rapid-fire freaking out on Twitter, which often leads to her stepping in it and pulling off geographically challenged stumbles.

No geography today, though. Instead, Greene is very upset with Stormy Daniels, who received the alleged payout that has led to the indictment. Daniels, of course, has been gregariously tweeting through the news and noting that she is enjoying “champagne” while thanking fans for their “support and love.” In response, Greene took the low road while declaring that Daniels must be doing this because she is “too old and disgusting to make money as a porn star now, so she’s grifting off her lies about Trump.”

Democrat’s policies are so bad that they are relying on their heroine, who is too old and disgusting to make money as a porn star now, so she’s grifting off her lies about Trump. https://t.co/UxziPSmUqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023

An assortment of other Greene reactionary tweets (from her two accounts) includes a “MAGA” proclamation along with calling “bullsh*t” because “My President is innocent and the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants, just like our founding fathers did, to protect each of us from evil.” She was also delivering a Thursday night “Lincoln’s Day Address in Gettysburg” when she learned of the indictment. She finds the timing to be “profound.” This is a sampling of her total tantrum.

MAGA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023

Impeach Biden. He’s given us every reason and the family banking records and more are giving us receipts. But now that the gloves are off.. Prosecute any and all crimes. Enough of this witch hunt bullshit. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2023

Our side chants “lock her up” and their side is going to get a mug shot based on a witch hunt. It’s time to change that. Gloves are off. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 30, 2023

President Trump is INNOCENT!! pic.twitter.com/363acme1Rr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023

I stand with Trump!!! pic.twitter.com/EjbrHSFzzn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2023

Also, did you hear? Greene and her fellow GOP colleagues declared Covid to be “OVER.” (Yet chances are that you know some people who are down for the count with Covid as we speak.)