Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen a number of Twitter suspensions in recent weeks for a variety of reasons, as the social media site has cracked down on people posting a variety of messages advocating for violence, insurrection, or spreading misinformation about things like COVID-19 and vaccines. But what Twitter is decidedly not doing is punishing people for celebrating Easter.

That hasn’t stopped the Georgia Representative from claiming persecution for her beliefs after another temporary freezing of her Twitter account. The latest instance happened on Easter Sunday, with Greene claiming her account was put on ice after posting this tweet about Jesus.

Happy Easter, everyone! He is risen! pic.twitter.com/yiBIYsh3Sb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 4, 2021

According to Greene, who in the past has been very eager to say wild, dangerous or just completely bewildering thoughts out loud, that message may have gotten her thrown in temporary Twitter jail. Mediaite has a screenshot of a long message she posted to Gab, a popular social media site for conservatives, where she wondered whether her account was suspended because of her Easter message.

“After tweeting, ‘He is risen! Happy Easter!’ I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!” Greene wrote on Gab. “Was it my Christian faith?” She also suggested the suspension could have been the result of her “willingness to Fire Fauci.” “Message to Big Tech,” she wrote. “I’LL NEVER STOP!!!”

What’s actually happening here, though, is not Big Tech declaring war on QAnon believers. According to a Twitter statement, Greene’s account was locked “in error.”

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Those automated systems at work often suspend a lot of people for a variety of reasons, either for abusive language or if a tweet has been reported by people a number of times. So while Greene thinks it’s a vast conspiracy against her, like all things seem to be, it’s likely that people who don’t like Greene reported her tweets to Twitter enough that the company’s AI took action and issued the cooldown. Twitter’s official statement sounds like what they sent out the last time Greene was suspended, and it doesn’t offer any real clarifications on what triggered the cooldown. But every minor slight is an egregious act of cancelation for Greene and her ilk these days, and every event is a conspiracy just waiting to be uncovered.

