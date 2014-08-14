The Newly Thin Mark Hamill Is Rocking An Awesome Jedi Beard For ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Ah, the beard. Symbol of virility, bane of razor companies, conveyor of classiness, there’s nothing a beard can’t do. Especially when it’s on Luke Skywalker.
Hamill posted proof he was on the set in the form of an Instagram, and, as you might expect, the Internet immediately exploded. So much so that Hamill’s beard has its own fan page. Not even ZZ Top has facial hair so beloved.
Needless to say, this is as much about the image Hamill evokes with a beard on his face as anything else. A beard tends to be standard for human male Jedis, perhaps because it makes them look wise, perhaps because Lucas has a beard and thinks he’s a Jedi. But it’s a good indication that the rumors of Hamill pulling an Obi-Wan and hiding out doing nothing for thirty years are true. Besides, he looks good with the beard, and really, isn’t that what matters?
Since he’s rocking a beard I’m going to automatically assume he’s lying about someone’s dad.
DAMMMMNNN he looks ripped
Okay, now I’m excited for episode 7. Fuck.
This is days old, but Uproxx is always current on political articles (even AICN reported it 2 days ahead of you!). I think you should stop categorizing yourself as geek entertainment site and just go political.
How is this days old? The photo was posted to Instagram less than 24 hours ago. AICN posted the photo within the last 24 hours. I am very concerned about the quality of timepiece you are using.
24 hours? If you’re reading this article on Saturn it’s already two days old.
@Burnsy
Pastor forgets he’s a time traveler, or he’s another one of those “Saw it on Reddit first!!!111”
This is the first I’m hearing about it, and I kind of don’t give a fuck if it was “potentially” reported 2 days ago. It’s not like they’re reporting on something that happened 8 months ago. GOD DAMN.
Not even ZZ Top has facial hair so beloved.
When Hamil’s beard fills the Astrodome with rocking fans then I’ll believe that. Otherwise, ZZ all the way, brother.
I will admit, though, it’s a strong beard. Rock on!
Goddamn, thats a motherfucking Jedi.
That’s the best he’s looked in years.
This reminds me, I still need to play Arkham City.
Yes, I said City.
he looks like a human again!
All he needs to do is deploy Joker voice.
Much like Lucas likes to use the same plot devices for “tone”, I predict Mark Hamill getting into a car wreck before Episodes VII and VIII causing him to damage his face even further. He’ll look like Michael Jackson before the time Episode IX rolls around.