The Newly Thin Mark Hamill Is Rocking An Awesome Jedi Beard For ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Ah, the beard. Symbol of virility, bane of razor companies, conveyor of classiness, there’s nothing a beard can’t do. Especially when it’s on Luke Skywalker.



Hamill posted proof he was on the set in the form of an Instagram, and, as you might expect, the Internet immediately exploded. So much so that Hamill’s beard has its own fan page. Not even ZZ Top has facial hair so beloved.

Needless to say, this is as much about the image Hamill evokes with a beard on his face as anything else. A beard tends to be standard for human male Jedis, perhaps because it makes them look wise, perhaps because Lucas has a beard and thinks he’s a Jedi. But it’s a good indication that the rumors of Hamill pulling an Obi-Wan and hiding out doing nothing for thirty years are true. Besides, he looks good with the beard, and really, isn’t that what matters?