Martha Stewart Thinks Gwyneth Paltrow Can Take Her Goop And Shove It

Okay you guys, I know football is starting and everyone has better things to think about, but real quick, MARTHA STEWART TOTALLY BURNED GWYNETH PALTROW AND IT WAS THE MOST AMAZING THING EVER.

“She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart,” the domestic doyenne snipped to Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine.

You know, you’ve kind of got to hand it to Gwyneth. Even though she’s been ridiculed incessantly ever since she started this whole Goop thing because no one has over $300 a day to spend on groceries or can afford a $950 shot glass, she’s still kept on keeping on. But this … Getting shut down by the original lifestyle guru and former prison inmate herself? Here is an artistic rendering of what Martha Stewart just did to the Goop movement:

