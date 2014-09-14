Martha Stewart Thinks Gwyneth Paltrow Can Take Her Goop And Shove It

Okay you guys, I know football is starting and everyone has better things to think about, but real quick, MARTHA STEWART TOTALLY BURNED GWYNETH PALTROW AND IT WAS THE MOST AMAZING THING EVER.
“She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart,” the domestic doyenne snipped to Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine.
You know, you’ve kind of got to hand it to Gwyneth. Even though she’s been ridiculed incessantly ever since she started this whole Goop thing because no one has over $300 a day to spend on groceries or can afford a $950 shot glass, she’s still kept on keeping on. But this … Getting shut down by the original lifestyle guru and former prison inmate herself? Here is an artistic rendering of what Martha Stewart just did to the Goop movement:
When you think of Gwyneth as a young Madonna it all makes sense.
What Martha said makes no sense though. Why should Gwyneth stick to just one thing? People like doing different things. Matha sounds mad.
because maybe if she focused real hard she’d be better at it?
Not every blogger can send drones out to take pictures over their farm and them gush about how wonderful it looks. I think Martha should just stay in the kitchen and gathering eggs.
I am absolutely not by any means a fan of Martha Stewart and in fact she was probably pretty much as bad as Gwyneth at her age by all accounts (sans the rank and fame) but anyone who can publicly slam Gwyneth at this point is alright with me!