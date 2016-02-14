Martin Shkreli ‏Alleges Someone Stole $15 Million From Him After He Tries To Buy Kanye West’s Latest Album

PharmaBro douche Martin Shkreli may want to pop a couple of chill pills following a Twitter meltdown. Allegedly — a big allegedly — Shkreli was scammed out of $15 million by someone named “Daquan.” Shkreli says he was under the impression that he was sending a friend of Kanye’s $15 million for The Life of Pablo, but according to shady Shkreli, Daquan took his money and ran off.
“Who the f*ck has my fifteen million dollars?,” Shkreli tweeted with a broken caps button. The PharmaBro says he signed a deal for the album and even posted a picture of a vinyl record but was surprised when Kanye showed up on SNL and revealed the album was streaming on Tidal. “Someone named Daquan said he was Kanye’s boy and I signed the deal to buy Pablo and send the Bitcoin. Call the police this is bullsh*t.”
If Daquan is not GFK’s pseudonym, I would be quite disappointed. But whoever you are, you da real MVP!!!
Are these people real??
they all deserve each other. Sadly there will be some douche out there who will donate to Pharmabro’s fund
There is absolutely no way in hell this is real. While this guy’s a major turd-muffin, the fact remains that he is indeed very, very good at making money.
…wanna know how you guarantee no one ever does business with you ever again? Rage out in a CAPS LOCK TWITTER RANT showing how you can lose $15 million to a “business manager” you only know as “Daquan.”
…so yeah, this is in no way real. Douchebag, but not that stupid.
i agree its not real but he’s the one pretending it is.. he did a live chat where hes acting (badly at that) listening to the album like “i got fucked!” this guy leads a sad fucking life
You face $15 million to some random guy who claimed to be Kanye’s manager?
Shkreally?
This guy’s so embarrassing he could make Ayn Rand re-think Capitalism as a good idea.
That guy inhales penises.
I like him