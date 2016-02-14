Martin Shkreli ‏Alleges Someone Stole $15 Million From Him After He Tries To Buy Kanye West’s Latest Album

02.14.16 2 years ago 9 Comments
Turing Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli Arrested For Securities Fraud

PharmaBro douche Martin Shkreli may want to pop a couple of chill pills following a Twitter meltdown. Allegedly — a big allegedly — Shkreli was scammed out of $15 million by someone named “Daquan.” Shkreli says he was under the impression that he was sending a friend of Kanye’s $15 million for The Life of Pablo, but according to shady Shkreli, Daquan took his money and ran off.

“Who the f*ck has my fifteen million dollars?,” Shkreli tweeted with a broken caps button. The PharmaBro says he signed a deal for the album and even posted a picture of a vinyl record but was surprised when Kanye showed up on SNL and revealed the album was streaming on Tidal. “Someone named Daquan said he was Kanye’s boy and I signed the deal to buy Pablo and send the Bitcoin. Call the police this is bullsh*t.”

