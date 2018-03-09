People Are Quite Overjoyed About ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Seven-Year Prison Sentence

#Martin Shkreli #Internet Reactions
News Editor
03.09.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli is having a terrible day. First, his attorney told a Manhattan judge that he often wanted to “punch him in the face,” and then Shkreli cried in court before receiving a seven-year sentence — all after he lost his rare Wu-Tang Clan album. Of course, no one feels bad for the guy who jacked up the price of a life-saving malaria, AIDS, and cancer drug by 5000%.

As a result, people are celebrating everywhere and preparing to toast to what they consider to be a fine dose of Friday-delivered comeuppance. Since Shkreli rose to infamy, he’s trolled the universe and threatened many people, including Hillary Clinton, while also stalking female journalists and generally acting like a pain in the world’s butt. Naturally, the first thought on many people’s minds was to question whether there would ever be available footage of Shkreli openly weeping in a closed courtroom.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Martin Shkreli#Internet Reactions
TAGSFRAUDinternet reactionsMartin Shkreli

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP