Getty Image

Last month it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that reviled pharma-bro Martin Shkreli had been covertly running his company, Phoenixus AG (formerly known as Turing Pharmaceuticals), from behind bars using a contraband smartphone. Shkreli, who is currently serving out a seven year prison sentence on conspiracy and securities-fraud convictions at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, New Jersey, had apparently also been tweeting from a secret Twitter account until that had been discovered.

It would seem as if the Wall Street Journal report tipped off the fuzz however, and as a result he’s been since thrown into solitary confinement, according to Forbes. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t confirm whether or not Shkreli had been placed in solitary, but did admit that the issues raised in the article were “under investigation.” Shkreli’s lawyer likewise declined to comment: