Edgar Wright Deletes A Telling Tweet, Marvel Directors Comment On ‘Ant-Man’ Kerfuffle

Edgar Wright is no longer directing Marvel’s Ant-Man due to “differences in their vision of the film”. The rumor going around was that Marvel wanted substantial last-minute rewrites from less experienced writers. But at least they still got to use Wright’s name to attract talent.
We’ve already seen Marvel’s statement on the matter, but Edgar Wright has remained silent . . . sort of. He did tweet (then delete) a photoshop of a frowning Buster Keaton holding a Cornetto, with the description, “Selfie.”
Keaton made 31 films as an independent director before signing with MGM, a decision he regretted. In Keaton’s words: “In 1928, I made the worst mistake of my career. Against my better judgment I let Joe Schenck talk me into giving up my own studio to make pictures at the booming Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer lot in Culver City. [… They] were picking stories and material without consulting me and I couldn’t argue ’em out of it. I’d only argue about so far and then let it go. They’d say, ‘This is funny,’ and I’d say, ‘It stinks.’ It didn’t make any difference. We did it anyhow.”
He deleted the tweet later, but we’ll consider that bridge burned. May it light his way to a more fitting movie.
Meanwhile, two other Marvel directors responded to the news via social media. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn refused to take sides in this Facebook post:
Sometimes you have friends in a relationship. You love each of them dearly as individuals and think they’re amazing people. When they talk to you about their troubles, you do everything you can to support them, to keep them together, because if you love them both so much doesn’t it make sense they should love each other? But little by little you realize, at heart, they aren’t meant to be together – not because there’s anything wrong with either of them, but they just don’t have personalities that mesh in a comfortable way. They don’t make each other happy. Although it’s sad to see them split, when they do, you’re surprisingly relieved, and excited to see where their lives take them next.
It’s easy to try to make one party “right” and another party “wrong” when a breakup happens, but it often isn’t that simple. Or perhaps it’s even more simple than that – not everyone belongs in a relationship together. It doesn’t mean they’re not wonderful people.
And that’s true of both Edgar Wright and Marvel. One of them isn’t a person, but I think you get what I mean.
Avengers director Joss Whedon, on the other hand, said far less — or perhaps more — with this tweet:
Via Bleeding Cool and Cinema Blend
*sheepish* I don’t get the Cornetto reference…
I’ll just leave this link here:
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
EGADS! The three Pegg- Frost- Wright films (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, World’s End) are nicknamed the “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy” due to an in joke about the different Cornetto ice cream flavors relating to the themes of each movie.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Should have refreshed the page before commenting.
Has anyone posted a Cornetto trilogy link yet?
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Edgar Right doesn’t have to fear losing jobs in the future, and the fact that he’s saying anything at all is great as a caution to other directors.
Marvel has such a great track record of delivering what the audience wants that it’s hard to fault them, but on the other hand this is not the first story of someone who seemed reasonable not getting along with Marvel.
So on the one hand: Terrence Howard, Edward Norton, Edgar Wright
On the other hand: They worked well with someone like Kenneth Branagh.
If anything, Marvel is the LEAST problematic of companies working with Marvel properties. Fox and Sony seem to have all kinds of issues with their talent.
Truth.
Um this is the stuff Marvel pulled on Iron Man 2 that made Jon Favreau quit directing for them and just actin Iron Man 3
Yea, Marvel isn’t afraid to play hardball at all, and they usually come out ahead. Cheadle was an immense upgrade over Howard, Ruffalo stole Avengers as the Hulk, and Shane Black was the shot in the arm that IM needed. The jury is still out on Wright, but I was looking forward to his interpretation.
Shane Black murdered Iron Man.
Ruffalo stole Avengers? He had six lines!
Six lines and two very memorable scenes: the ‘I’m always angry’ reveal and “Puny god.”
Gunn has little to no juice, has to dance on the fence
Whedon has a billion dollar movie, can kinda say whatever he wants
From, granted, what little I’ve heard is that Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon were going to bat for Edgar Wright and the higher ups at Marvel and Disney decided to bring on the script doctors (or whatever you want to call them) against Feige and Whedon’s wishes and basically in the span of a few days it led to Wright leaving Ant-Man.
Whedon’s response photo might prove that that version of events has some basis in reality.
Let me know when someone posts the script that Wright was going ahead with, and let’s compare it to the move that comes out, and we’ll see.
I would have been happy with more Ruffalo/RDJ science stuff, and just leave it at that. That they feel like bringing in Ant Man is fine, but only because he gives them more options for things (he can shrink and go into stuff, they can have three super scientists!).
I have no intention of seeing the movie unless all the nerds rave about it and Vince gives it a good review, because Ant Man was always, to me, filler. Wright coming in to make a movie his way interested me, and now I have zero interest in an Ant Man film.
Am I the only one that feels that way about Ant Man?
The amount of Cornetto in this kerfuffle pleases me to no end. ^_^
Props to Edgar for staying golden and to Joss Whedon for being awesome as usual.
Is it wrong that I never paid attention to the ice cream in those movies?