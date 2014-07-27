Marvel Brought The Goods From ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ To Comic-Con

Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder did their best to try and blow the crowd away at Comic-Con, but I think they’ve been bested by Marvel yet again. Not only did they bring news of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Ant-Man to Hall H, but they brought a fantastic reel for Avengers: Age of Ultron that garnered a standing ovation.
Now Burnsy gave you a taste of this last night with Josh Brolin and Robert Downey Jr. holding hands with the Infinity Gauntlet, but there’s so much more to be sifted through. If you couldn’t tell from the concept posters that were released leading up to this event, The Avengers are in for quite a fight. From Slash Film:
We start on a city scape and the whole team is assembled in Avengers tower. They’re all hanging out. Drinking beer, joking, and Hawkeye tells Thor the whole no-one-can-grab-the hammer thing is “a circus side show.” He disagrees and Stark tries to pick it up. “If I lift it do I get to rule Asgard?” he asks. Yes, Thor says. He fails on a first attempt. “I’ll be right back.” He puts on the Iron Man glove. No dice. He and Rhodie try, both in their Iron Man gloves. Nope. Hawkeye fails. Banner tries and really exerts himself. Everyone gives him a look. Next up is Cap and he budges it which really gets Thor worried. However, having all failed Thor says he has a simple theory “You’re all not worthy.” Just then a huge screeching sound. “You’re all not worthy.” Enter a brutally broken, almost zombie like metal being. It’s Ultron. “How could you be worthy? You are all killers. You want to protect the world but you don’t want it to change. There’s only one path to peace… your extinction.” Just then a bunch of other robots fly in and we get the Marvel Studios logo.
Ultron continues in voice over with a bunch of other images. “I had a vision … the whole world screaming for mercy.” People running away, escaping. “Everyone tangled in strings.” Banner all sickly looking on a place. “Strinnnngs.” Massive battle scenes, Hawkeye and others helping people evacuate. Banner in the snow, then a random hospital, Scarlet Witch on a bus, Thor smashing a tank. Then Tony Stark “It’s the end,” he says. “The end of the path I started us on.” Widow adds, “Nothing lasts forever.” We then see a screaming Hulk and the massive Hulk Buster armor. Black Widow on the Harley Davidson, Quicksilver running around, Andy Serkis as a human (!?!), more explosions, Iron Man flying by what looks like a prison and shooting some soldiers. Hulk throws a car at the Hulkbuster and then punches him through it. A quick shot of Widow and Hulk almost touching hands.
The whole time, a song has been playing about strings. It’s very eerie and morbid. Finally, we get a fully realized, metallic, 8 foot Ultron. Referencing his statement “There are no strings on me” as his clenching fist turns into the circle around the “A” of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The title card.
Then, after that, we see Cap’s shild broken, Tony Stark looking down at it, the camera pulls back and we literally see every member of the team laying on the ground in tatters on what may or not be Thanos’ tomb. They look dead.
Wow. The footage is simply breathtaking. This is a wholly different, much bigger Avengers movie than we’re used to seeing. But don’t worry friends, I don’t think the Avengers die. That’s likely just a vision that Scarlet Witch makes Tony Stark see.
And that’s enough to pretty much ruin any staring contest you might have between Batman and Superman. It’s also enough to ruin every seat in the hall, but that’s another story.
Apart from the clip, the entire cast was on hand. Robert Downey Jr. led them out by tossing roses from the stage before being joined by pretty much everyone but Scarlett Johansson. It would seem that pregnancy takes precedence over silly conventions.
Joss Whedon wasn’t in attendance either due to an injury, but the team soldiered without the missing members, providing some nice insights on the film and what we can expect. James Spader stole the show though. From Variety:
Spader, who plays the robot villain Ultron, said “I’ve always thought life could get weird or crazy enough for me, but this place may be the weirdest craziest place ever,” he said of Comic-Con. “It is really fantastically crazy here. It’s nuts.
But the film puts him in a new position too.
“I play an eight-foot robot,” he said. “I’ve always played humans up until now. Everything was so entirely new — the process of making (the film), playing this character, the world it was entering and even the world these movies inhabit.”
Eight-foot robot and there’s not a Del Toro in sight? I’m sold. Then again, I was sold when I saw they hadn’t screwed up Ultron’s look on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. The look on the posters just pushed that into overkill.
Now take all I’ve mentioned so far and remember that Josh Brolin was there wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. We know he’s playing Thanos and we know Thanos was the big secret at the end of the first Avengers movie. Throw in also knowing he’s also a big part of Guardians of the Galaxy and the release of Guardians 2 being set in stone. Combine it all and you’ll start to have some pretty crazy ideas flowing in your head.
Clearly the path we are heading down is a big combination movie, even bigger than The Avengers. Does this mean that The Avengers 3 will be some sort of throwaway movie that leads to another? An Infinity Gauntlet movie? Or was Josh Brolin just in the neighborhood for the Sin City panel?
I guess we’ll just have to wait to find out about all of it. For now, we start the march toward May 2015 and Age of Ultron. Marvel didn’t announce anything for their future unnamed films and I doubt they will until next year. It’s just hard not to get ahead of yourself if you’re a fan.
(Via Slash Film / Variety / Screen Crush)
I’m already on the hype train for this. I’m just waiting for the leak/release of the trailer footage.
“It would seem that pregnancy takes precedence over silly conventions.”
How dare she!
When your robot starts quoting lines from Pinocchio, you may have done something wrong.
Their best hope is to lure the Ultrons to Pleasure Island, where they will be turned into asses.
I dunno. One of the biggest problems I’ve always had with comics (aside from no one ever dying, because fuck consequences) is they keep trying to go bigger and bigger. Storywise, it just stops having an impact, because the ante just gets upped to ridiculous levels. “You know how we had to stop the one guy who could control reality itself? Well now we have to stop this guy who can create universes, control their reality, and use that to destroy us over and over again!” But from a technical standpoint, once you start ramping up the scale, it’s hard to go back down. The death knell of the comic book movie trend might very well be everyone screaming “BIGGER! BIGGGEEEERRRR!” until one of them flops and bankrupts a studio.
Yup. Comic book stories used to be about writing, character development, etc. but when the “events” became the main thrust of comic book writing…why would one be invested in ‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ when Civil War is happening?
Also, can the ‘this studio won/no, that studio won’ nonsense be given a rest? I never imagined I’d get to see a real Avengers movie AND a movie featuring Superman and Batman and Wonder Woman during my lifetime. Fans of comic books and these characters are winning.
@El Cunado Marvel vs. DC will never die. And just like in the comic book world, no one cares what the Dark Horse fans think.
The poster makes me sad. Avengers fighting an army of faceless goons. Didn’t we just have that movie?
To be fair, these faceless goons are essentially one guy with several bodies, and a personality that in a movie should work even better than in the comics.
But yeah, they really, really need to establish “regular” supervillains as being a thing that exists in the movieverse, the sooner the better.
“Then, after that, we see Cap’s shild broken, Tony Stark looking down at it, the camera pulls back and we literally see every member of the team laying on the ground in tatters on what may or not be Thanos’ tomb. They look dead.”
Wasnt that a plot in the comics where Thanos kills errrbody?
i think you mean the time where he tries to kill everybody all the time, in every story he’s been in.
@The Curse of Marino If you’re referring to Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos actually kills half of errbody. Thanos is not exactly an overachiever.
I’ve been reading comics since I was a child in the 60’s. When 2010 came around I finally went cold turkey and stopped. At $3.99 an issue I had to become very picky about writers and art to justify making the purchase. Meanwhile, the occasional “BIG” event that happened every 5 years became every summer. Then the “BIG” events were twice a year. By 2010, one “BIG” event lead right into the next one. Nothing’s “BIG” if everything’s “BIG”. And, of course, every “BIG” event has to have the shocking “death” of a beloved character…who always comes back in some form or another within 6 months to 2 years (sooner if they are a primary hero, later if they are second or third rate). So if events mean nothing (other than trying to entice you to buy more titles to get the “whole” story, when al it does is empty your wallet) and death means nothing, it all rings hollow. So my comic days ended. But I’m glad to live long enough to see these beloved characters come to life on screen taken seriously with CGI that can make it look pretty real. I’ll be satisfied with that.
I don’t know the fact that the avengers had to bring out every characters, show three action scenes and tease them all dying to get a standing ovation and bats/supes just had to show up to accomplish the same kind of shows you who won
That’s an incredibly dumb way to look at it. Of course Batman/Superman is going to get people riled up, its never been done before…there’s no “winning” at these things and if there was, the Marvel side would just have to say scoreboard and that would about do it.
Will that scoreboard say: marvel doing what the dark knight can do by just adding the joker?
Also I’m excited for both marvel and dc but this article talked about how much dc sucks! And someone had to stick up for the trinity
Well, at least WB came with something more than a logo that took 10 minutes in Photoshop this year.
DC isn’t great with marketing… Considering that Marvel’s marketing stunt of switching the top three made all the headlines and the new 52 barely made it on this site
I’m one of the people who missed the footage,but just reading about it gives me a whole new level of excitement,as if i wasn’t already amped up!!! I’ve personally loved every movie in every phase,and i especially enjoy how they keep raising the bar each time.Guardians next week,then Winter Soldier on dvd,then a LONG WAIT til this comes out.waiting is the hardest part.
thanos’ tomb? any clues to that theory? or does it say: Here lies Thanos. Mad Titan. Father of Two. Death Obsessed.
I think (maybe) they meant to say Thanos’ throne.
oh, well……oh.
I hope it says “I came for death”
