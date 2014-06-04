Marvel Has Found A Director For ‘Doctor Strange’

Despite having some serious trouble with directors recently, Marvel is still chugging right along with their plans to bring their creations to the big screen. Sinister director Scott Derrickson has been tagged to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange movie and he took to Twitter to gloat about the project. From Deadline:

“My next movie will be STRANGE,” Derrickson tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created the character in 1963 as a neurosurgeon who serves as the Sorcerer Supreme protecting Earth against magical and mystical threats with powers of sorcery, mysticism, and martial arts. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is producing the big-screen outing about the Silver Age Marvel superhero and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Alan Fine, Lee, and Stephen Broussard are exec producing.

We talked about Strange quite a bit in the past, including Johnny Depp’s name being connected and false reports of other directors in the running for the job. One of those can be put to rest entirely now with the announcement of Derrickson, so will this coax a star like Johnny Depp to return to interest?

Personally, I don’t care and have made that clear in the past. I ranked Doctor Strange below Ant-Man back in March, but a lot has changed since then. I’d have to swap them with the departure of Edgar Wright and the removal of any good will the Ant-Man movie was carrying. Also I really enjoyed Sinister, so that helps boost Strange a bit now.

All that is left now is inevitable shakeup with the director, the casting of a well known star, the removal of that star for a lesser star, and then the eventual nerd collapse of the entire genre.

