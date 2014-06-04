Marvel Has Found A Director For ‘Doctor Strange’

Despite having some serious trouble with directors recently, Marvel is still chugging right along with their plans to bring their creations to the big screen. Sinister director Scott Derrickson has been tagged to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange movie and he took to Twitter to gloat about the project. From Deadline:
“My next movie will be STRANGE,” Derrickson tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created the character in 1963 as a neurosurgeon who serves as the Sorcerer Supreme protecting Earth against magical and mystical threats with powers of sorcery, mysticism, and martial arts. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is producing the big-screen outing about the Silver Age Marvel superhero and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Alan Fine, Lee, and Stephen Broussard are exec producing.
We talked about Strange quite a bit in the past, including Johnny Depp’s name being connected and false reports of other directors in the running for the job. One of those can be put to rest entirely now with the announcement of Derrickson, so will this coax a star like Johnny Depp to return to interest?
Personally, I don’t care and have made that clear in the past. I ranked Doctor Strange below Ant-Man back in March, but a lot has changed since then. I’d have to swap them with the departure of Edgar Wright and the removal of any good will the Ant-Man movie was carrying. Also I really enjoyed Sinister, so that helps boost Strange a bit now.
All that is left now is inevitable shakeup with the director, the casting of a well known star, the removal of that star for a lesser star, and then the eventual nerd collapse of the entire genre.
If they haven’t hired anyone for the good Doctor yet, I hear Pedro Pascal’s free.
Chris Tucker is rumored to be one of the possibilities
i’d be so down with that but i am betting with the director connection that they cast Ethan Hawke.
I really hope he turns into a big deal. He was fantastic on GoT.
Cast Jonny Depp in this and it will suck balls. Guy has officially become a shitty movie magnet, though his movies still make bank. So yeah, I guess he’ll be cast.
I think horror’s a good tone for Doctor Strange and certainly different than the themes of the last few movies.
Doctor Strange is a great concept and I’d love to see a character renaissance for the Sorcerer Supreme like they did for Iron Man…
i hope they don’t bog the film down with a complete origin story. it’ll basically be Batman Begins with magic stuff. give us a quick montage or retell certain aspects via flashback,
@Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla I can see it following an exorcist movie he has a great background for a movie with Dormammu as a main antagonist.
Stephen needs to start out as an even more arrogant asshole than Tony Stark at the beginning of Iron Man. Even after he becomes Sorcerer Supreme he’s still an asshole.
I don’t know man. I just can’t see dr strange being a good movie. But then again, I said the same thing about Thor. I will see it regardless.
the problem is they just don’t have that many characters left they can launch as solo series outside of Dr. Strange, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel. i love the idea of a She-Hulk movie but i doubt it’s ever gonna happen. unless they can get the rights to Namor, they are sorta running out of pieces. can you see them making a Nova, She-Hulk, Moon Night, Machine Man, Wonder Man, or Spider-Woman movie?
@Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla I wouldn’t mind them going the “Dark Avengers” route with Red Skull in place of Norman.
@Duchess i actually think they might go the Secret Avengers route with all the secondary non-super powered characters they have introduced. i can see a film about Nick Fury assembling a team of Hawkeye, Black Widow, War Machine, The Winter Soldier, and Falcon to go on covert missions and take on threats like what is left of HYDRA or A.I.M. while the more super powered characters of the Avengers take on world threatening threats.
Anyone watch the animated Dr Strange movie on Netflix? In my queue but haven’t bothered with it yet…
Pretty shitty, but I could see them emulate it for a live action movie. Dormammu is the only good thing.
I like the horror pedigree of this director. I saw rumors of Jared Leto. Johnny Depp would save the production money as he could just wear his own wardrobe.
Somebody get Jon Hamm on the phone immediately.
