Marvel Will Announce Its Latest Title On… ‘The View?’ (UPDATE: They Debuted A Female Thor Book)

As we’ve noted before, Disney is shameless in its cross-promotion, which is why Star Wars is being shoved up into ESPN like a fat man’s hand up a narrow Muppet. But, clearly deciding that wasn’t nearly uncomfortable enough, now they’ve made The View get in on the action.
Yes, The View, Whoopi Goldberg’s chat-show paycheck gig, is debuting a new Marvel comic this morning. I didn’t believe it either, but apparently it’s true. The View has mostly been interesting lately because they finally fired Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy, the former of whom had the worst possible answer when asked if the world was flat and the latter of whom is absolutely uncontroversial in every possible way.
We’d love to pretend that there’s any sort of chain of logic here, but this is blatantly Disney handing down an order from on high. Marvel has admitted they don’t even do market research and thus has no idea of the female audience in comics, and The View is aimed squarely at people who don’t read comic books. It’s almost certainly a Thor book they’re announcing, considering the press release called it “thundering,” so maybe they think they can get ten minutes of jokes about Hemsworth abs out of the whole thing?
Either way, it will be incredibly awkward, forced, and embarrassing… so we’re totally there. Check back in on the post comments for some live impressions of just how this train wreck unfolds.
UPDATE: Amazingly, it was not a total train wreck. For one thing, Whoopi either actually read a few Thor books or just hit up Wikipedia, but either way she knew what she was talking about. Aside from a few asinine observations about boobs from the peanut gallery, and Jenny McCarthy trying to explain Valkyrie’s origin and failing, it was mostly a pretty straightforward bit.
As for the concept of a female Thor, it’s definitely an interesting one. Marvel’s mum about who’s hefting the hammer now, but honestly, it’s a blond woman, so it’s either somebody we haven’t seen before or someone along the lines of Valkyrie or Carol Danvers. It’s an interesting idea, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it pays off.
Oh, God, I forgot this show was live.
There’s a dude with a mohawk in the audience who is INTO IT.
This is horrifying, I’m glad I slept in.
Whoopi explaining Thor: “He’s no longer worthy of holding that damn hammer of his.”
Ah, so that’s why they announced it here, because Thor is going to be a woman now.
Is she going to be called “Thora”? Then the comic could be nicknamed “Thora-zine.”
Could it be Angela with a hair change? What with the recent reveal of her family ties…
Good point.
It’s definitely Angela, Bleeding Cool did a rumor report yesterday and they have Kieron Gillen writing w/ Marguerite Bennett. Their rumors are usually spot on. Angela’s Heaven is currently being revealed as the unknown 10th realm, and Angela is Thor’s sister.
@jb227 Not in this case, Marvel sent out a press release confirming Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman are the creative team. They’re probably right about it being Angela, though.
@Dan Seitz
Oh nice, that’s an even better fit…I was hoping Gillen would be on a Dr Strange series when he wraps his Iron Man run, he’d said he had an offer he couldn’t pass up. Aaron’s Thor book is phenomenal, so more from him in that arena will be great…Dauterman has been killing it on Cyclops, not sure how I feel about him leaving that title so soon, but it’ll be cool to see him paired with Aaron at least
So it’s not even about a movie or something? just a new comic book title? okaaay….
That’s Disney for you, absolutely shameless. I own the Cinderella DVD and a fair chunk of the extra features are “Cinderella moments in sports from ESPN.”
Whoopi’s a nerd from way back, man, c’mon give her some credit. She was on Star Trek…And she wrote her own comic book, I seem to remember. From…something.
Guinan’s wise council isn’t what it used to be.
Just chiming in to say I am 100% down with Carol Danvers as new Thor if that happens.
so wait wait, what the F happened to Thor then? did he go away or something?
He’s no longer worthy. And stop and think about the fact that these are Norse Gods. In the Marvel U. Thor’s done sumpin’ NASTY.
when did this happen / will happen?
I’m guessing we find out during Original Sin.
Something something solicitation art with Thor holding a battle axe that Jason Aaron already introduced.
May Parker > Thorette
Like Thor has never been a woman before…
Well, there is Thor Girl, but Marvel’s bearing down rather hard on the point that this is not Thorette or Thora or She-Thor, but Thor.
So is the “origin” story going to show Thor going in for gender-reassignment surgery?
Really? He was a woman in Marvel’s Earth X (a trick from Loki: “In recent history on Earth-9997, Loki convinced Odin to once more teach Thor a lesson in humility. Agreeing with Loki, Odin would transform Thor into a woman, so that Thor could learn what it’s like being a member of the “weaker sex” and be an object of lust by other men”) and Thor at least impersonating a woman is part of Norse Mythology.
If Angela is in the MU now, does that mean Spawn and Venom can throw down with Todd McFarland drawing/writing or is he still pissed off at Marvel?
McFarlane relinquished his share of ownership in Angela to Neil Gaiman as part of a settlement. It was Gaiman who brought Angela into the MU.
What about a female Beta Ray Bill? Or is it wrong to want to see some Centaur titties?
Boooooring. And I’m sure some may think I’m saying this out of nerd rage, but it’s quite the opposite. It’s disappointing to see them just change the gender on an existing character. It would be nice to see a new, female character carrying a book.
Though I suppose they don’t think they can launch a solo title with a new female character and need to name recognition. Still….booooooring.
You mean like Ms. Marvel, which is, like, their best book right now?
Ms Marvel is awesome. Is it too much to ask for another one? Perhaps even a new character? Why the chick gotta have a man’s character as a launching point? can’t she have her own?
I’m all in on this Thor arc and the unworthy angle. I’m all about it.
Despondent Old Man Thor and a Worthy woman. I’m pro.
Announcing it on the view, meh.