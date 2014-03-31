Breaking Bad Vs Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Godzilla, And Other Mashups

Good afternoon you princes of Maine, you kings of New England, you stalkers of Shailene Woodley. Here are all the mashup and parody videos I didn’t get a chance to cover, thrown in your face like you’re Jodie Foster working for the FBI.
In the offing for today:
- FIRST VIDEO: Junior Jesman and friends animated what would happen if Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad fought Street Fighter‘s Ryu. Magnets, bitch! [via Kotaku]
- SECOND VIDEO: Here’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer with the audio from the new Godzilla trailer. This works surprisingly well, but Michelangelo still looks silly. [via Reddit]
- THIRD VIDEO: OneMinuteGalactica recut Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies as a “heartwarming coming-of-age story”, because anything can look cheesy and mediocre if you set it to romantic comedy trailer music. [via Laughing Squid]
- FOURTH VIDEO: The Doctor is very sensitive, some would say that’s a plus. Both his hearts stood still. So did time and space. [via Hip Hop Humor]
- Banner picture by v i p e z via Creative Commons license.
- Inset picture: “Jesse Pinkman x The Juggernaut” by Marco d’Alfonso. (For sale here.)
That banner pic reminded me of this that I’d thrown together a few years back.
[imgur.com]